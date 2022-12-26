Local farmers light up Huntly community with Christmas display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity tractor run held in the Huntly area has raised more than £9000 for Alzheimer Scotland.

The event, organised by James Ingram and family, of A & D Ingram Contracting, based at Bogton, Corse, near Huntly, attracted more than 150 tractors and vehicles from Morayshire and Aberdeenshire.

Hundreds of spectators gathered at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart to see the festive procession leave, with more families lining the streets throughout the town.

Locals from Drumblade and Gartly also came out of their homes to enjoy the festive cheer, and others stopped in their cars to let the four-mile convoy by.

James, who organised the event with his wife Karin, and their family, said they were “absolutely over the moon” with the amount of money raised for such a worthy charity.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for the effort they put in on Christmas Eve, from decorating tractors and vehicles, to standing out on the roadside to watch the procession go by,” said James.

“This is just the second year we have held the event and the turnout was incredible. It’s a great way to bring festive cheer to families and children, and remember all those we have sadly lost to the disease.”

Liam Wink of George Duncan Agri Solutions Ltd, had the difficult task of judging the best-dressed tractor/vehicle and best-dressed driver from an impressive line-up.

He awarded Rothienorman farmer James Duxbury, of Rapid Project Development (RPD) as the best-dressed driver and picked out Newburgh-based James Duthie’s John Deere 6130M decorated as Rudolph as the best-dressed tractor.

The Patersons from Mosshead, Huntly, stood second in the best-dressed tractor, with Liam McKenzie from Rothienorman in third.

Supporters were able to donate into collection buckets, as well as a JustGiving page on Facebook which is still accepting donations.

The Ingram family said they will repeat the event next year for a different charity.

“These events are not only great for the charities and families, but also for the farming community, bringing us all together during a special time of the year,” added James.