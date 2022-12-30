Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new record price of 35,000gns for a Texel ewe lamb was set at Robert Bennett’s dispersal sale of his Plasucha flock from Wales on Friday.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, attracted breeders from across the UK, and saw no fewer than 10 lots sell at 5,000gns or above.

Averages included 11 flushed ewes at £5507.73 and 68 ewe lambs at £2661.29.

Achieving a new record was a ewe lamb by the 75,000gns Sportsmans Express, out of a Plasucha Boss Man dam, which ET sisters stood first prize at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh shows.

She is a maternal sister to the 10,000gns Plasucha Evenflow, and sold to Charlie Boden and family’s Sportsmans flock from Stockport, Cheshire.

Stuart Barclay of the Harestone flock, Banchory, paid 28,000gns for a two-crop ewe by the 24,000gns Teiglum Braveheart, out of a Brackenridge Young Gun dam.

Mother to the 22,000gns Plasucha Fireball, she sold carrying a single embryo by the 50,000gns Okehall Fireball.

Another ewe lamb bred the same way as the new record holder, made 18,000gns when sold in a two-way split to Peter Stubbs, Upper Hall, Wales, and Westwood Park Farm, Herefordshire, which also paid 8,000gns for a ewe lamb.

Next best at 15,000gns, was a ewe lamb by the same sire, this time out of a Teiglum Braveheart dam, purchased by J Cubitt, Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

Dunfermline-based breeder, Caroline Orr from Halbeath, took home the dearest in-lamb gimmer at 12,000gns.

This one is by Plasucha Dark Night, out of a Sportsmans A Star dam.

The same flush of ewe lambs produced another sale at 10,000gns when purchased by JN and M Ellis, Upper Springs Farm, Shrewsbury.

Keith and Andrew Campbell from Overburns Farm at Biggar, took home the second dearest ewe at 5,500gns.

Sired by Plasucha Boss Man, out of a Brackenridge Young Gun dam, she sold carrying a single embryo by the 50,000gns Okehall Fireball.

In-lamb gimmers also peaked at 5,000gns for one by Midlock Dynamo, out of a Brackenridge Young Gun dam, which progeny has grossed more than 60,000gns.

The buyer was Messrs Teward, New View Farm, Darlington.

Mike Renwick, Wester Moy, Muir of Ord, paid 4,000gns for an in-lamb gimmer by Midlock Dynamo, while Jemma Green from Corskie, Garmouth, went to 2,800gns for a gimmer carrying a single embryo by Sportsmans Express.

Recipients carrying embryos also produced a new record of 4,000gns on nine different occasions.