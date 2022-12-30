Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal

By Katrina Macarthur
December 30, 2022, 7:58 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 8:04 pm
The new Texel ewe lamb record holder at 35,000gns from Plasucha. Image: MacGregor Photography
The new Texel ewe lamb record holder at 35,000gns from Plasucha. Image: MacGregor Photography

A new record price of 35,000gns for a Texel ewe lamb was set at Robert Bennett’s dispersal sale of his Plasucha flock from Wales on Friday.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, attracted breeders from across the UK, and saw no fewer than 10 lots sell at 5,000gns or above.

Averages included 11 flushed ewes at £5507.73 and 68 ewe lambs at £2661.29.

Achieving a new record was a ewe lamb by the 75,000gns Sportsmans Express, out of a Plasucha Boss Man dam, which ET sisters stood first prize at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh shows.

She is a maternal sister to the 10,000gns Plasucha Evenflow, and sold to Charlie Boden and family’s Sportsmans flock from Stockport, Cheshire.

Stuart Barclay of the Harestone flock, Banchory, paid 28,000gns for a two-crop ewe by the 24,000gns Teiglum Braveheart, out of a Brackenridge Young Gun dam.

This Texel ewe made 28,000gns to Stuart Barclay. Image: MacGregor Photography

Mother to the 22,000gns Plasucha Fireball, she sold carrying a single embryo by the 50,000gns Okehall Fireball.

Another ewe lamb bred the same way as the new record holder, made 18,000gns when sold in a two-way split to Peter Stubbs, Upper Hall, Wales, and Westwood Park Farm, Herefordshire, which also paid 8,000gns for a ewe lamb.

Next best at 15,000gns, was a ewe lamb by the same sire, this time out of a Teiglum Braveheart dam, purchased by J Cubitt, Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

Dunfermline-based breeder, Caroline Orr from Halbeath, took home the dearest in-lamb gimmer at 12,000gns.

This one is by Plasucha Dark Night, out of a Sportsmans A Star dam.

The same flush of ewe lambs produced another sale at 10,000gns when purchased by JN and M Ellis, Upper Springs Farm, Shrewsbury.

Keith and Andrew Campbell from Overburns Farm at Biggar, took home the second dearest ewe at 5,500gns.

Sired by Plasucha Boss Man, out of a Brackenridge Young Gun dam, she sold carrying a single embryo by the 50,000gns Okehall Fireball.

In-lamb gimmers also peaked at 5,000gns for one by Midlock Dynamo, out of a Brackenridge Young Gun dam, which progeny has grossed more than 60,000gns.

The buyer was Messrs Teward, New View Farm, Darlington.

Mike Renwick, Wester Moy, Muir of Ord, paid 4,000gns for an in-lamb gimmer by Midlock Dynamo, while Jemma Green from Corskie, Garmouth, went to 2,800gns for a gimmer carrying a single embryo by Sportsmans Express.

Recipients carrying embryos also produced a new record of 4,000gns on nine different occasions.

