Disruption after power cut in Inverness following fire at substation

Homes across Inverness have woken up to no power today following a blaze at a substation.

Firefighters tackled the blaze on Waterloo Place for three hours after the alarm was raised at 3.30am.

The incident resulted in a major power cut across the city, and two postcode areas are still blacked out this morning. They are in the IV1 and IV2 areas.

Work is ongoing to get the affected properties back up and running by 6pm at the latest.

SSE said 17 postcodes were impacted by the issue, with only 63 customers without electricity.

Fire on Waterloo Place

SSEN was in attendance at the fire and isolated electricity in the building.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 3.30am this morning to a fire in a one-storey property on Waterloo Place in Inverness.

“Two appliances from Inverness were in attendance at the single-storey building that was on fire.”

Power cut in Inverness

The flames were extinguished by 6.05am and the teams left half an hour later.

P&J sports reporter Paul Chalk, from Inverness, said: “It has put power out at various points.

“Morrisons was closed when I went there at 7.30am and the lotto machine at Co-op in Church Street is out of action, as well as street lighting in the Longman Industrial Estate earlier.”

Electricity provider SSEN said the power cut was reported at 7.23am this morning and it hoped to have it restored by 6pm.

