Disruption after power cut in Inverness following fire at substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Disruption after power cut in Inverness following fire at substation

The fire service was called to Waterloo Place at 3.30am.

By Louise Glen
A fire at a substation in Inverness is impacting on 17 postcodes.
Power cut after a fire at a substation in Inverness. Image: PA.

Homes across Inverness have woken up to no power today following a blaze at a substation.

Firefighters tackled the blaze on Waterloo Place for three hours after the alarm was raised at 3.30am.

The incident resulted in a major power cut across the city, and two postcode areas are still blacked out this morning. They are in the IV1 and IV2 areas.

Work is ongoing to get the affected properties back up and running by 6pm at the latest.

SSE said 17 postcodes were impacted by the issue, with only 63 customers without electricity.

Fire on Waterloo Place

SSEN was in attendance at the fire and isolated electricity in the building.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 3.30am this morning to a fire in a one-storey property on Waterloo Place in Inverness.

“Two appliances from Inverness were in attendance  at the single-storey building that was on fire.”

Power cut in Inverness

The flames were extinguished by 6.05am and the teams left half an hour later.

P&J sports reporter Paul Chalk, from Inverness, said: “It has put power out at various points.

“Morrisons was closed when I went there at 7.30am and the lotto machine at Co-op in Church Street is out of action, as well as street lighting in the Longman Industrial Estate earlier.”

Electricity provider SSEN said the power cut was reported at 7.23am this morning and it hoped to have it restored by 6pm.

More to follow.

More from Inverness

Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week
l-r Marc MacDonald, recruitment manager, Global Highland, Lyndsey Wilkinson, group business development director, recruitment, GEG Capital, Debbie White, recruitment project lead, GEG Capital, Kirsty Heughan, recruitment specialist, Global Highland, Rachel Roberts, senior business support administrator, Global Highland, Cerys Barron, business support administrator, Global Highland, Katie Burns, recruitment specialist, Global Highland and Grant Falconer, managing director, Global Highland.
Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital
Alasdair Ferguson, centre, recieving his outstanding business leader award from Tom Uppington, managing director, Alvance Aluminium (award sponsor), with event host Nicola McAlley.
Lochaber shinty man wins 'outstanding business leader' gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: Traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote
Taxi sign on the top of a cab in Inverness, follwoing one woman being banned for racism.
Inverness taxi firms ban woman alleged to have racially abused driver
Millburn Academy in Inverness is the most over capacity school in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of four over capacity
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged after Inverness taxi driver racially abused
A silver car with a taxi sign on it at Inverness taxi rank.
Woman hurls racist abuse at Inverness taxi driver and tells him 'I'll tell police…
Image: DC Thomson.
Missing Inverness man traced after three days
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Farmer admitted animal cruelty charges after letting a bull terrier starve to death in his abandoned property Picture shows; Brian Farmer. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 27/07/2023
Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid…