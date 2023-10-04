Levy increase proposals announced by AHDB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levy increase proposals announced by AHDB

It has been at least 12 years since a levy rate was last increased.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS vice-president Alasdair Macnab says the proposals could bring implications for farmers.
Proposals for increasing levy rates applied to farmers, growers and others in the supply chain for the financial year 2024/25 have been published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board’s (AHDB) sector councils.

The purpose of increasing rates is to meet the request from levy payers to deliver more key services, including marketing and exports for beef and lamb, dairy and pork sectors and more independent research for cereals and oilseeds.

Levy payers are now being given the opportunity to ask questions about the proposals over the coming weeks including during AHDB’s Funding Your Future livestream event on Thursday November 9.

Sector councils will make a final recommendation to the AHDB Board, which will put the proposals to Government ministers and devolved administrations later this year.

The proposed levy rates are as follows:

Beef and Lamb (levy rate last set in 2011)

Cattle (excluding calves)
Producer – £4.05 to £5.06/head of cattle
Slaughterer/Exporter – £1.35 to £1.69/head

Calves
Producer – £0.08 to £0.10/head of cattle
Slaughterer/Exporter – £0.08 to £0.10/head

Lamb
Producer – £0.60 to £0.75/head of sheep
Slaughterer/Exporter – £0.20 to £0.25/head of sheep

Cereals and Oilseeds (levy rate last set in 2011)

Cereal grower – 46.00p/tonne to 58p/t
Cereal buyer – 3.80p/t to 4.80p/t
Cereal processor (human/industrial) – 9.50p/t to 12p/t
Cereal processor (feed) – 4.60p/t to 5.80p/t
Oilseeds – 75 p/t to 94 p/t

Dairy (set more than 20 years ago)

Dairy farmer – 0.06p/litre to 0.08p/l

Pork (levy rate last set in 1996)

Pig producer – £0.85 to £1.02
Pig processor – £0.20 to £0.24

fields of crops
Cereal grower levy rates could jump from 46p per tonne to 58p per tonne.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) vice president Alasdair Macnab said the proposals have implications for all those who grow cereals and oilseeds in Scotland as well as Scottish dairy farmers.

He said: “NFUS has met with AHDB to discuss the proposals. AHDB attended the recent meeting of NFUS’ milk committee, and the levy body organisation has been invited to attend the next meeting of NFUS’ combinable crops committee.

“These discussions are always useful in identifying how precious levy funds are currently used and what benefits levy payers may want the AHDB to deliver in the future.

“Ultimately, it is for NFUS’ membership to study the proposals and decide if we support the levy increases or not and that consultation process is now underway.”

Commenting on the timing of the proposals, AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said: “This is an unprecedented time for our industry, with inflation alone eroding the value of the levy by around 40%. There is never a perfect time for such proposals, however it must be noted that it has been at least 12 years since a levy rate was last increased.

“The sector councils are right to explore the option of increasing the current rates but by taking a proportionate approach that takes into account the impact of the current economic climate on farmers, producers and processors. Therefore, I do recommend that you fully support the proposed increases.”

Levy payers can find out more about the details of the proposals by visiting www.ahdb.org.uk

