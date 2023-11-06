Highland machinery firm celebrates 20 years in business

Highland machinery dealer McLaren Tractors celebrated 20 years in business this week with an open day at its premises in Dingwall.

Customers were welcomed to the open afternoon which included special offers, competitions and prizes from McCormick, Polaris and McHale machinery.

The business was founded in October 1993 by husband and wife team George and Fiona McLaren, after moving from the small rented premises in the town 10 years ago to a purpose built site on Strathpeffer Road.

It specialises in supplying new and used machinery suited to the area’s crofters, livestock farms and sporting estates, and employs a team of nine staff.

As well as providing well known brands such as Polaris all terrain vehicles, McCormick tractors and McHale grassland machinery, the company imports machinery directly from Europe and manufacture machinery under the Highland Machinery brand that is well suited to the harder conditions in the Highlands & Islands.

Their busy service department, managed by Sam Cowan, operates with four trained mobile field service engineers servicing and repairing machinery sold by the business as well as taking on other work to help their customers.

McLaren Tractors recently added Solis tractors to its portfolio, supporting small scale users with a quality product at an affordable price.

The new Solis tractor sales compliment the overhauled used tractors that have become a fixture in the McLaren Tractors offering.

George McLaren, owner of McLaren Tractors, said: “These are exciting times for agriculture, new advances in drone technology and AI will change the way many simple repetitive tasks are conducted, reducing the need for labour and fossil fuels.

“It will be interesting times for the machinery trade over the next 20 years.”