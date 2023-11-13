Tattie growers face gruelling harvest against export deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tattie growers face gruelling harvest against export deadline

Continued heavy rainfall and the impact of Storm Babet has taken its toll on tattie growers.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Allisons from Ovenstone at Inverarity, Forfar, lifting tatties near Kirriemuir.
It’s been an uphill slog for tattie growers desperately trying to lift this year’s crop in some of the worst conditions ever recorded and there are now reports of shortages in supermarkets across the country.

Continued heavy rainfall throughout October and the impact of Storm Babet has taken its toll throughout the UK, particularly on the east coast and in the Angus area, with many growers now lifting at least one month later than usual.

Three generations of the Allison family – Bill, Craig and Rachel – of Ovenstone, Inverarity, Forfar, grow 500 acres of tatties and still have around 60 acres to lift.

They grow 80 acres on owned land and rent the rest of the ground at Kirriemuir, Newtyle and Longforgan.

Growers harvesting one month later than usual

The main varieties grown are Cara, Hermes, Desiree and Maris Piper.

Most of the tatties are exported to Egypt, Morocco, Israel and Saudi Arabia, but the pressure is now on to get them lifted and away by the end of the month.

Around 15 acres of this year’s crop has had to be left in the ground due to being under water and rotten, and the family invested in a second Dewulf harvester last month to speed up production.

Rachel, who drives one of the harvesters, said: “This has been one of the worst years on record as we are usually finished lifting by October 15.

“The quality of what we have lifted has been okay but it’s slow going in some of the fields as the soil is very earthy.

‘Worst year on record’ says tattie grower from Forfar

“Now we are working against the frost in the mornings and the export deadline. Tatties are in big demand this year and supermarkets are certainly looking for more because there are less around.”

Drainage problems in tattie crop near Aberbothrie, Alyth.

She said having two harvesters going this year alongside the windrower has been a good help but the team of 18 staff have been putting in 24-hour shifts – something they have never had to do before.

“We have landed lucky with a great team of employees this season considering the shortage of workers now,” added Rachel.

“We couldn’t make it all happen in the field without our office staff who work hard continuously.

24-hour shifts to lift tatties in time for export

“We also finish cattle and grow spring barley and wheat. This year, we harvested the wheat before the spring barley, which was another first for us due to the weather we have had this year.”

The Press & Journal contacted a number of major supermarkets on a potential potato shortage but there was no reply.