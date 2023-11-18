Final preparations under way for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final preparations under way for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

The event will take place at Thainstone Centre on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic will see two days of shows and sales of prime and pedigree livestock. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
More than 400 entries have been submitted for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic which is due to take place at Thainstone Centre on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

Final preparations are now under way for the two-day event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, with Rapid Project Development (RPD) as main sponsor.

A packed programme of events over the two days will see shows and sales of prime and
pedigree livestock, including the Rising Stars competition as well as the Young Farmers and open stock judging competition.

“We are thrilled to have a tremendous line-up of prime, commercial and pedigree stock forward for this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic,” said ANM prime cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald.

“Over the two days, spectators will have the opportunity to view and source top-quality cattle and sheep. We also have various agricultural trade stands coming along, as well as the Young Farmers’ stock judging.

“We are extremely grateful to all our sponsors and in particular, we would like to thank RPD for their continued support as main sponsor. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Thainstone at the end of the month.”

This year’s prime sheep entries will be judged by Bill Cameron from Grange, Keith.<br />Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

The prime cattle section has attracted 85 entries and will see Ryan Briggs from Briggsy’s Quality Butchers, Jedburgh, judging the open and butchers’ sections.

Harry Wood from Bowland Foods, Preston, is set to judge with the unhaltered prime cattle classes, while John Carlisle, Border Meats, will judge the Young Farmers’ haltered beef cattle.

In the prime sheep classes, 65 pairs of lambs including the Young Farmers’ section will be judged by Bill Cameron from Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

On the Monday, 240 pedigree female sheep entries will go under the hammer, with pre-sale shows taking place in the afternoon.

Mark Wattie from Mains of Tonley, Alford, is set to judge the Beltex, and Katrina Macarthur from Newton of Budgate, Cawdor, Nairn, will judge the Blue Texels.

Bruce Johnson from Heatherbrae, Baltasound, Unst, Shetland, will place the Suffolks and Kenny Duthie from Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin, is judging the Texels.

The pedigree sheep sale on the Monday evening has attracted 240 entries.

Commercial cattle showman Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, will judge this year’s Rising Stars competition on the Monday evening, which has attracted 20 entries of top commercial bullocks and heifers.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS 

Monday November 27
1.00pm Judging of pedigree female sheep.
3.00pm Sale of pedigree female sheep.
5.30pm Judging of Young Farmers’ prime sheep.
5.45pm Judging of open unhaltered cattle, followed by Young Farmers’ unhaltered. prime cattle, Young Farmers’ haltered prime cattle and Rising Stars Calf Show.

Tuesday November 28
9.30am Judging of open and butchers’ haltered prime cattle.
9.30am Judging of open and butchers’ prime sheep.
1.00pm Presentation of prizes for prime cattle and sheep, followed by sale of prime cattle and sheep commencing with cattle.
7.00pm Young Farmers and open stock judging competition.

