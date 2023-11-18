Final preparations under way for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

More than 400 entries have been submitted for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic which is due to take place at Thainstone Centre on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

Final preparations are now under way for the two-day event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, with Rapid Project Development (RPD) as main sponsor.

A packed programme of events over the two days will see shows and sales of prime and

pedigree livestock, including the Rising Stars competition as well as the Young Farmers and open stock judging competition.

“We are thrilled to have a tremendous line-up of prime, commercial and pedigree stock forward for this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic,” said ANM prime cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald.

“Over the two days, spectators will have the opportunity to view and source top-quality cattle and sheep. We also have various agricultural trade stands coming along, as well as the Young Farmers’ stock judging.

“We are extremely grateful to all our sponsors and in particular, we would like to thank RPD for their continued support as main sponsor. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Thainstone at the end of the month.”

The prime cattle section has attracted 85 entries and will see Ryan Briggs from Briggsy’s Quality Butchers, Jedburgh, judging the open and butchers’ sections.

Harry Wood from Bowland Foods, Preston, is set to judge with the unhaltered prime cattle classes, while John Carlisle, Border Meats, will judge the Young Farmers’ haltered beef cattle.

In the prime sheep classes, 65 pairs of lambs including the Young Farmers’ section will be judged by Bill Cameron from Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

On the Monday, 240 pedigree female sheep entries will go under the hammer, with pre-sale shows taking place in the afternoon.

Mark Wattie from Mains of Tonley, Alford, is set to judge the Beltex, and Katrina Macarthur from Newton of Budgate, Cawdor, Nairn, will judge the Blue Texels.

Bruce Johnson from Heatherbrae, Baltasound, Unst, Shetland, will place the Suffolks and Kenny Duthie from Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin, is judging the Texels.

Commercial cattle showman Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, will judge this year’s Rising Stars competition on the Monday evening, which has attracted 20 entries of top commercial bullocks and heifers.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Monday November 27

1.00pm Judging of pedigree female sheep.

3.00pm Sale of pedigree female sheep.

5.30pm Judging of Young Farmers’ prime sheep.

5.45pm Judging of open unhaltered cattle, followed by Young Farmers’ unhaltered. prime cattle, Young Farmers’ haltered prime cattle and Rising Stars Calf Show.

Tuesday November 28

9.30am Judging of open and butchers’ haltered prime cattle.

9.30am Judging of open and butchers’ prime sheep.

1.00pm Presentation of prizes for prime cattle and sheep, followed by sale of prime cattle and sheep commencing with cattle.

7.00pm Young Farmers and open stock judging competition.