Aberdeen barber Roo embraces wild side in School of Rock

Co-owner of Hometown Barbers, Roo MacKinnon, said School of Rock is allowing his more "eccentric" and rebel qualities to shine.

Roo MacKinnon in Jesus Christ Superstar by Harlequin Productions on a red, foggy stage shouting wearing a leather jacket.
Roo Mackinnon is playing Dewey Finn in School of Rock. Image: Harlequin Productions.
By Lottie Hood

When Roo MacKinnon was 10 years old, it was his teacher who first encouraged him to join a choir.

Over 20 theatre-filled years later, the roles have reversed.

Roo is now taking to the stage as a music teacher – albeit a slightly wackier one – in the School of Rock musical.

The co-owner of Hometown Barbers is taking on the mantle of Dewey Finn, a character who poses as a substitute teacher in the feel good film, School of Rock.

Famously played by Jack Black, Dewey is a very enthusiastic guitarist who helps coach a class of private school students and gets them in touch with their inner rock n’ roll.

Jack Black on one knee pointing and posing on the red carpet at the premiere of School of Rock.
Jack Black at the School of Rock film premiere. Image: PA/ Yui Mok.

It is a character that Roo said he can definitely relate to.

He was quick to state he certainly does not go into schools pretending to be a substitute teacher, however the “bit mental” part was not too much of a stretch.

Chance to act like a kid again

The self-proclaimed wild child first got involved with acting as a youngster with Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre.

Enjoying the social aspect, the audience reaction and on stage buzz, Roo has kept up his hobby ever since, now with Harlequin Productions, alongside his business Hometown Barbers.

Roo MacKinnon shaving someone's head in the barber shop Hometown Barbers in Aberdeen.
Roo MacKinnon at work. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The 33-year-old has been involved in the hair industry since he was 17 and around seven years ago, he and his friend Mark Reilly opened the barber shop on Claremont Street.

Like theatre work, Roo said he enjoyed the social aspect of the job and meeting people from all different walks of life as well as creating new haircuts and looks.

Roo admitted caffeine plays a big part in keeping up with the business and rehearsals but that it was always worth it.

Usually panicking in the run up, he said: “When it comes to the show it all falls into place.

Roo MacKinnon playing Dewey Finn and lying on a bench during School of Rock rehearsals.
Roo MacKinnon during School of Rock rehearsals. Image: Harlequin Productions.

“And that usually falls into place is because you have an audience in front of you watching and the pressure is on but also that’s the most exciting part about it, is getting the audience’s reactions.

“There’s a lot to learn…there’s a lot of lines.

“The character has the weight of the show on his shoulders because he takes you through everything. It’s a massive part. It’s good fun, I get to be silly, I get to act like a kid.”

Live instruments and slight splash back danger

The show School of Rock the Musical will be Roo’s seventh performance with the company.

For the last 10 years, he has performed various roles with Harlequin Productions including in Jesus Christ Superstar and Assassins.

However, he said School of Rock is very unique as a lot of the cast are children who will be playing their instruments live on stage.

Praising their talent, Roo admitted the guitarist gives him a run for his money.

Roo MacKinnon in Jesus Christ Superstar.
Roo MacKinnon in Jesus Christ Superstar. Image: Harlequin Productions

Apart from the possible danger of a little bit of splash back during the fanatical In The End of Time number (don’t worry, nothing like Jonathan Groff levels), the Aberdonian said it was not one to miss.

And for those who are not big musical fans, he added School of Rock might change your mind.

School of Rock the Musical is being performed from Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 25 at The Tivoli Theatre.

The find out more or to book tickets, visit The Tivoli Theatre’s website.

