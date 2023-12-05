Aberdeenshire breeders dominate Dark Diamonds sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire breeders dominate Dark Diamonds sale

Suffolks from north-east flocks produced the top prices in the sale at Borderway Mart.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader at 12,000gns was this ewe lamb from John Gibb's Cairnton flock at Fraserburgh.
Sale leader at 12,000gns was this ewe lamb from John Gibb's Cairnton flock at Fraserburgh.

Aberdeenshire breeders led the way at the Dark Diamonds sale of Suffolk females at Carlisle, achieving the lead prices of 12,000gns, 10,000gns and 9,000gns.

The sale, which included several consignments from the north-east, saw 65 gimmers average £1,646.07 and 20 ewe lambs cash in at £2,921.62.

Sale leader at 12,000gns from John Gibb’s Cairnton flock at Fraserburgh, was a ewe lamb which stood reserve champion at the Scottish National at Fife Show in May.

By Bridgeview Balvenie, she is bred out of a home-bred Millhouse Remarkable dam, and is a grand-daughter of the Cairnton ewe that bred the 75,000gns Cairnton Chaos and 30,000gns Cairnton Strike.

She sold south to James Theyer, of the Clanfield flock, Oxfordshire.

Father and son Graeme and Finn Christie, of the Balquhain flock, Inverurie, topped the in-lamb gimmer offering at 10,o00gns.

Selling to Stephen Cobbald, Suffolk, was a daughter of Howgillfoot Sniper, out of a home-bred Crewelands Kingpin dam.

Her grand-dam is the dam of Balquhain Fireball, and sold carrying a pair of lambs to the 28,000gns Castleisle Blackadder.

Messrs Bignal, Bridgend, Islay, paid 5,500gns for another similarly bred gimmer from the Balquhain flock, and carrying twins to the same sire.

Melvin Stuart and family’s Birness flock from Ellon, sold two ewe lambs at 9,000gns and 5,500gns, both to Charlie Boden and son Tom’s Sportsmans flock from Cheshire.

Dearest, was a daughter of the 16,000gns Rookery The King, which has bred sons to 13,000gns in his first season.

The other, at 5,500gns, is a ewe lamb by the 13,000gns Sportsmans A Star, which bred the overall champion ram lamb at Shrewsbury to 19,000gns.

William and David Moir, Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh, established their new Suffolk flock when purchasing a gimmer for 7,000gns from neighbour Jimmy Douglas’ Cairness flock.

This one is by Cairness McCoy, out of a Cairness Sir William dam, and scanned with twins to Cairnton Nintey Nine.

Craig Paterson’s Cranorskie flock, from Aberchirder, topped at 3,400gns for a gimmer sold to Mark Priestley, of the Limestone flock, Co Down.

A winner in this year’s show circuit, she is by Birness Banter, out of a Castleisle Capaldi dam, and sold carrying a single to Pyeston Highlander.