Home Entertainment What's On

Rag’n’Bone Man to return to Inverness after he was forced to cancel gig at 11th hour this summer

The singer will perform at the city's famous Bught Park in July next year.

By Ross Hempseed
rag'n'bone man
Rag'n'Bone Man. Image: Shutterstock

Rag’n’Bone Man is set to return to Inverness after he was forced to cancel a gig in the city this summer.

Fans were devastated when the three-time Brit Award winner, renowned for his deep and soulful voice, had to pull out of performing at Northern Meeting Park in July at the last minute.

However, he promised to return to the Highlands and will take to the stage at the Big Top Under Canvas at Bught Park on July 7 next year.

Rag n'Bone Man has cancelled his gig in Inverness tonight.
Rag n’Bone Man will headline a gig in Inverness next year.<br />Image: Shutterstock.

The Giant and Human hitmaker – whose real name is Rory Graham – will headline Live in the City‘s summer line-up.

The music promoters are aiming to bring well-known artists to the Highlands to help boost the city’s music scene.

Claire Kidger of LCC Live, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to welcome back Rag‘n’Bone Man after he unfortunately had to cancel his Inverness concert this summer.

“He is an outstanding artist, known for his deep voice and amazing hits, so we can’t wait for him to finally take to the stage and entertain fans with his many hit songs!

“The Big Top Under Canvas is such a great venue and we’re so excited to be bringing such a great performer to Inverness – this is going to be special!”

Rag’n’Bone Man apologised to thousands of fans earlier this year after he scrapped his gig at 10am on the day he was due to perform due to “unavoidable travel issues”.

At the time, he wrote on X: “BIG sorry again to everyone due in Inverness yday -my team tried everything but a fire on the plane on Saturday was out of our control!

“I’ll be back to Scotland soon as I can: every single one of you is important and I don’t take your support for granted.”

This year saw a major blow to the city’s music and entertainment capabilities following the closure of the famous Ironworks.

Now artists have the option of open-air venues such as the Caledonian Stadium, Northern Meeting Park and Bught Park.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 9am on December 7.

Rag n’ Bone Man cancels major gig in Inverness at 11th hour

