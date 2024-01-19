Local farmers fear Scotch brand is lost in red meat industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local farmers fear Scotch brand is lost in red meat industry

Quality Meat Scotland's new mechanism will be reviewed at the end of the five years.

By Katrina Macarthur
Quality Meat Scotland has held 12 workshops across Scotland.
Levy payers have been given the chance to hear how Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) plans to deliver its five-year strategy and make the country the choice for premium red meat.

Over a dozen workshops have taken place across the country, with the first levy increase in more than a decade on the cards for QMS to support and develop the industry.

The Aberdeenshire event held at Thainstone Centre attracted one of the largest attendances and saw farmers highlight key issues within the region.

One farmer told QMS chief executive Sarah Millar and chair Kate Rowell that the levy board could throw as much money towards advertising as it liked but argued that the Scottish premium for red meat was almost non existent.

He said: “The only thing that holds the red meat industry back is the cheap food policy. How can we develop our businesses, breeds and strategies if we are held to the last penny?

“We have lost the premium for prime cattle up here and a lot of producers are sending their animals to the likes of Darlington to be sold for a better price. There are no constraints to weight across the border so they are getting more for their carcase.

“The problem here is the gross income per animal.”

NFU Scotland vice-president Andrew Connon also spoke about how the Scotch brand has disappeared in high end London restaurants over the last decade or two.

“Our biggest market and opportunity would be within the M25 and I think it’s fair to say within recent years we have lost that edge and the Scotch brand through restaurants in London,” said Mr Connon.

“We need an advanced focus within one of our biggest markets where we can sell a lot of our benefits.”

The QMS representatives did note a list of London restaurants where Scottish produce was supplied to but agreed more could be done to address the key market.

Huntly farmer Gary Christie said: “We are farming in the biggest finishing area of Scotland but we lack processing facilities. If you do put your animals to the mart, they usually end up in England. We have waiting lists of three weeks for lambs and then they land out of spec.”

Mr Connon added: “Being able to attract enough buyers to live marts up here is a major issue which puts the north-east at a huge disadvantage. That’s why a lot of sheep are heading south because there are four times the amount of buyers down there.”

Millar said more had to be done to encourage young people into the industry to continue succession in businesses and avoid a reduction in suckler cow numbers.

QMS has proposed a new mechanism for setting the levy from spring 2024, adding a small CPI linked rise each year to ensure the financial model remains sustainable.

The mechanism will be reviewed at the end of the five years, to ensure it remains fit for purpose.

An online discussion and review will be held at 12.30pm on January 24 and is open to all members.

To submit a question, please email info@qmscotland.co.uk.

