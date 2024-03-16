Land prices set to slow as more farmers sell off units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Land prices set to slow as more farmers sell off units

Savills marketed 157,200 acres in 2023.

By Katrina Macarthur
There’s weaker demand for land and a supply increase. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There’s weaker demand for land and a supply increase. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rural land agent Savills says the recent rise in farmland values could be set to slow due to weaker demand coinciding with the increase in supply.

The firm, which marketed 157,200 acres in 2023, believes that more farmers are selling off their land because of the changes and uncertainty surrounding government policies.

According to its report, there was a step change in the supply of lowland farmland onto the public market in the UK last year.

20% more land was offered than in 2022 and 15% more than the average for the past five years.

The report detailed that while the recovery from recent lows is notable, in recent
history transaction levels have typically been higher.

Between 2003 and 2016 (after foot-and-mouth disease and before Brexit) an average of 162,000 acres per year were traded, varying from 139,000 to 201,000 per annum.

Savills believes there is potential for supply to increase further.

Competition for planting land dropped over 2023.

In the Scottish market in 2023, Savills sold a total of 26,100 acres, which is a
similar acreage to the last two years.

Agents say there is good interest in commercial well-equipped farms from investors and those with rollover funds available.

Farmland values in Scotland increased by an average of 31% in 2021 as interest from afforestation focused buyers had an inflationary impact on land values across the board.

Since then, farmland values have remained stable and the market for forestry planting land, which is outside the scope of our farmland value survey, has fallen by 15-25%.

Competition for planting land dropped over 2023 as several key buyers became less
active whilst they sought to develop large landbanks of previously acquired land.

Expectations of tightening the rules around planting better quality land also ended the run on better quality mixed farms, especially in the north-east and Borders areas.

However, no change has been implemented yet.

