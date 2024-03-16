Hundreds of locals take to Fort William streets in protest as new hospital faces more delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hundreds of locals take to Fort William streets in protest as new hospital faces more delays

Concerns riased at slow progress of Belford Hospital replacement after NHS Scotland put a halt on capital project funding.

By Louise Glen
Fort William protest for Belford Hospital
A protest marched through the High Street in Inverness, calling for funds to be reinstated to Fort William's Belford Hospital replacement. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

A protest to demand funding for a new Belford hospital in Fort William saw around 700 people take to the streets.

Speeches and calls for cash were made in the Lochaber town as part of a day of action to progress a new hospital.

Construction of the new Belford Hospital was due to start next year and be completed by 2028.

But major NHS infrastructure projects in the north have been halted due to a two-year freeze on new builds across Scotland.

The march that started at 11am wound its way along Fort William High Street to The Parade Green.

Speakers, Highland MSPs Kate Forbes,  Rhoda Grant and Jamie Halcro Johnston appealed to the government to reverse its decision to stall funding.

Protest over lack of funding for Belford Hospital held in Fort William
Councillor Angus MacDonald addresses the crowd at the conclusion of the event. Image: Iain Ferguson, Alba Photos.

After the march Ms Forbes said: “The turnout today sends a very loud and clear message that Lochaber is backing a new Belford and that planning and design work on the new hospital must continue.

‘Committed to fighting tooth and nail for a new hospital for Fort William’

“Senior management at NHS Highland must make this their number one priority. To that end I expect them, with Scottish Government support, to do everything within their power to make a new Belford ready to build.

“Whether the hospital is built has a massive impact on everyone living, working and visiting Lochaber, especially as Fort William is the Outdoor Capital of the UK.

Crowds gathered in Fort William demanding a new Belford Hospital.
Crowds gathered in Fort William demanding a new Belford Hospital. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

“Members of the community and I stand ready to work with NHS Highland to progress plans. I am absolutely committed to fighting tooth and nail for a new hospital for Fort William.”

The current Belford Hospital is 60 years old and was first cited as requiring replacement in a report issued in 1995.

The current project had reached an advanced stage with only final preparatory works still to complete.

A major upgrade of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and a refurbishment of Caithness General Hospital in Wick are also on ice.

The crowd marched through the streets of Fort William concerned about the lack of funding for the Belford Hospital project.
The Lochaber Pipe Band led the march along Fort William High Street.. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

Land for the project in Fort William was purchased at Blar Mor in 2015.

The Belford Action Group – including the former leader of Highland Council Michael Foxley – say the community and hospital staff were told in 2018 that a hospital would open in 2022.

They say the current hospital is not fit for purpose.

The A&E department and minor injuries unit cares for upwards of 9,000 new patients each year.

Mr Foxley said the hospital needed to be replaced with urgency.

He is one of several prominent locals who have signed an open letter to Neil Gray, the cabinet secretary for health and social care.

The letter said: “The Lochaber community is furious at the recent announcement to halt the design work on the long-awaited new Belford hospital.

‘We could almost see the new hospital in place’

“It is now nine years since the site on the Blar Mor was bought, led by a team of public bodies.

“By 2018 the community, and the Belford staff, were advised that the new hospital was planned to open in 2022.

“Progress towards our new hospital was dismal, until the last couple of years.”

Patricia Jordon and David Sedgewick address the crowd in Fort William ove the lack of funds to progress Belford Hospital.
Patrica Jordan and retired surgeon David Sedgwick address the crowd. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Signed by consultant surgeon David Sedgwick, Mr Foxley, retired Lochaber area manager for Highland Council John Hutchison and community councillors John Gillespie and Patricia Jordan, the letter continued: “We attended, in December, a presentation on the internal layout of the hospital with indicative elevation plans. We could almost see the new hospital in place.

“We want the NHSH to continue with the agreed work.”

Neil Gray, the cabinet secretary for health and social care, said earlier he will consider whether the planning process for a replacement hospital could continue.

He said: “It is essential that NHS boards continue to plan for how they will improve and reform services. We will remain committed to supporting them in that process.”

Local campaigner John Hutchison appeals for support from the stage.
Local campaigner John Hutchison appeals for support from the stage. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

