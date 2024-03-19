Balgownie agricultural machinery business goes into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Balgownie agricultural machinery business goes into administration

Administrators from Johnston of Carmichael LLP were appointed on March 15.

By Katrina Macarthur
Balgownie and Balgownie Rentals was based from Inverurie.
A north-east agricultural machinery firm which has been trading since 1907 has been placed into administration as a result of ”cash flow issues”.

Balgownie Limited and Balgownie Rentals Limited appointed Richard Bathgate and Graeme Bain of Johnston Carmichael LLP as joint administrators on March 15.

The company, which has depots in Inverurie and Turriff, said that 24 redundancies have taken place with 17 employees being retained to assist the joint administrators in marketing and selling the company’s issues.

Managing director Mike Singer said: “As a result of cash flow issues, the board of directors is deeply saddened to announce that we have had to make the difficult decision to appoint administrators to the company with immediate effect.”

Dozens of jobs lost across both depots

The joint administrators are urgently assessing the stock and asset positions at the two depots to assess whether the business may be in a position to continue some limited trading in the short-term.

This would be under the administrators’ control whilst a purchaser is sought for the business as a going concern.

Richard Bathgate of Johnston Carmichael LLP said: “Balgownie is a well-respected company that provides machinery to the agricultural, construction, and ground care industries in the north of Scotland.

“It has a trading history as far back as 1907 and is known for its quality and outstanding customer service.

“Unfortunately following the identification of cashflow difficulties, the board of directors has had to place both Balgownie Limited and Balgownie Rentals Limited into administration.

“I would encourage any party who may be interested in acquiring the business and its assets to contact Neil Woodgreaves of Johnston Carmichael.

“This is an opportunity to acquire the business and assets of a highly respected, long-established business which operates at its wholly owned trading premises in Inverurie and Turriff, Aberdeenshire.”

Stock and asset positions being urgently assessed

Employees are being supported as far as possible and Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) will be offering free advice and assistance to employees.

Any amounts outstanding to suppliers at the date of administration will rank as a claim against the company in administration and creditors will shortly receive a formal, written notification of the administration and the process for lodging a claim against the company.

In the event that the administrators require continuity of supply from any supplier beyond the date of administration, a member of the administrators’ team will be in direct contact with the supplier.

Creditors, suppliers and customers who have additional questions about the business should visit johnstoncarmichael.com for full contact details.