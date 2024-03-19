Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie

A 74-year-old man has died following an early morning fire at a property south of Buckie.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to reports of a house fire which broke out at Connage Cottages near the A98 at around 6am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three appliances from Buckie, Cullen and Fochabers to the incident at Connage Cottages to the south of Buckie.

Police have confirmed a 74-year-old man has died.

A SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.06am on Tuesday, March 19 to reports of a house fire at Connage Cottages, Buckie, Moray.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene.”

Crews were there for around three hours and eventually extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 9.38am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.35am on Tuesday, 19 March, 2024 we were made aware of a fire at a property near the A98 outside Buckie.

“Emergency services attended and a 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”