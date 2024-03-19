Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie

Emergency services were called out at around 6am on Tuesday morning.

By Ross Hempseed
Police at the scene of the house near Buckie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Police at the scene of the house near Buckie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A 74-year-old man has died following an early morning fire at a property south of Buckie.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to reports of a house fire which broke out at Connage Cottages near the A98 at around 6am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three appliances from Buckie, Cullen and Fochabers to the incident at Connage Cottages to the south of Buckie.

Police have confirmed a 74-year-old man has died.

The area has been cordoned off by officers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Three fire appliances went to scene

A SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.06am on Tuesday, March 19 to reports of a house fire at Connage Cottages, Buckie, Moray.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene.”

Crews were there for around three hours and eventually extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 9.38am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.35am on Tuesday, 19 March, 2024 we were made aware of a fire at a property near the A98 outside Buckie.

“Emergency services attended and a 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

