Partnership Home Business Farming

Grow what you know with Scotland’s newest independent seed merchant

Family history and strong ties to the local farming industry.

In partnership with Nethermill Seed
Harry Smith of Nervermill Seed
Harry Smith, Nethermill Seed and fourth generation farmer.

For Scotland’s newest independent seed merchant, the message is simple: grow what you know. Because when it comes to seeding and farming, Nethermill Seed knows you reap what you sow, so you may as well sow the finest quality seed possible.

Harry Smith of Nethermill Seed, is a fourth generation farmer of his family.

After his father, David Smith spent years in the seed industry with a mobile dresser.

Having just finished his second year of his degree in Rural Business Management at SRUC, Harry is an incredibly impressive young man with a keen eye for business in the seed industry.

Harry said: “My first word as a toddler was “tractor” and my earliest memories are watching my dad in his tractor from my bedroom window and getting to sit on his lap and pretend to drive it.

“It is so important to me that I help the family business continue for the next generation.

“Nethermill Seed is the next step in the family business, and I am very much motivated by my dad, David Smith, who was in the seed industry for over 20 years. It has inspired me to create a business that can produce and provide quality seed and a quality service.”

He continued: “We like to think of it primarily as we are our own customers. We know the importance of different varieties but also the importance of quality, reliability and affordability.

“When it comes to picking the varieties, we ask: ‘Would we grow this ourselves?’”

The Smith family came across the opportunity to start Nethermill Seed after they purchased  W Sharp’s Seed Processing Plant at Banff, Castleton in 2022.

Initially purchased for their own use, the family decided that they could expand their idea into growing and selling their own seed. Thus was born Nethermill Seed, named after their family farm Nethermill.

What makes the independent seed merchant stand out from the rest? Harry said: “As arable farmers ourselves, we know first hand the importance of quality,
reliability and affordability. And as new independent seed merchants, we are in a
position to offer you all of these, farmer to farmer.”

Unlike other merchants, Nethermill Seed grow, maintain, harvest, process and retail on-site.

Customisable seed orders, available now

Tractor in the fields
Nethermill Seed offers a variety of seed for whatever your harvest needs.

And now, the team are delighted to be able to offer buyers the unique option to customise their order with their ‘chemical-of-choice’ at the click of a button. Harry said: “One key aspect of our seed is that it is 100% from us and local, from sowing the
parent seed lots in good ground and good timing, to cleaning, treating and
bagging at our seed plant. We take pride in that.

“This winter season we have two great varieties, LG Skyscraper and RGT Bairstow.
Skyscraper has got a very good yield and is Scotland’s most popular wheat
variety, and Bairstow has been a long time performer.

“Looking ahead to Spring, we have a selection of brand-new Spring Barley varieties
from the likes of Syngenta and Senova, SY Tennyson, SY Signet, NOS Gambit,
NOS Munro and also Laureate.”

In addition to the available winter and spring seed, be sure to keep an eye out for SeedCart, which allows you to order and customise discounts on seed treatments on any variety.

Harry said: “SeedCart, our new online ordering system, is unique in the industry because as well as ordering certified seed from us, you can customise your order.

“We hope this will be a big selling point as it means our customers get control over which chemical treatment is used at the click of a button. We believe we are the first business to do this.

“It’s all about making it as easy as possible for buyers. You can see all the prices when you log in to seed cart and all you have to do is select the quantity of the seed you need, when you need it and what treatment you want the seed to receive.”

Whatever your needs, Nethermill Seed has the products and expertise needed to help you.

From grower to grower, farmer to farmer – Nethermill helps you to grow what you know.

Don’t miss Nethermill Seed at the Turiff Show, the biggest two day agricultural show in Scotland, taking place this year on August 4-5.

Learn more about Nethermill Seed, Scotland’s newest independent seed merchant, and start buying locally produced seed today.

