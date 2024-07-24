Hutton report warns of drought threat to Scottish crops and livestock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hutton report warns of drought threat to Scottish crops and livestock

Water scarcity events in Scotland forecast to double by 2050.

By Keith Findlay
Dried up river.
Scotland's rivers are increasingly reaching low flow conditions. Image: Paul Glendell

Scotland’s farmers and whisky-makers face being left high and dry as water becomes more scarce over the next few decades, a new report says.

Key Scottish industries are being encouraged to do more to adapt to climate change after researchers found the number of droughts in Scotland could double by 2050.

The study, led by the James Hutton Institute, focused on how climate change is impacting water availability for the farming and whisky sectors.

Drought conditions likely at least every second year in some parts of Scotland

In some parts of eastern Scotland, surface water scarcity events – where river flows drop to significantly low levels – are expected to increase in frequency from one every five years to every other year, or even more often.

This potentially means more restrictions on water usage.

The research was commissioned by Scotland’s Centre of Expertise for Waters, which is based at the Hutton.

Partners in the study include Scotland’s Rural College, Aberdeen University and the British Geological Survey (BGS).

A low point for the River Findhorn in Moray.
A low point for the River Findhorn in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scientists Miriam Glendell and Kirsty Blackstock co-led the work at the Hutton.

Ms Glendell said: “We found that, for many, water scarcity is already an increasing issue. At critical times of the year, even short periods of water shortage could lead to vegetable and fruit crop failure.

“Some are already taking measures to adapt, particularly in the distilling sector, where technical advances could help reduce their need for water for cooling.

“But many could be at risk if they don’t take more action.

Miriam Glendell of the James Hutton Institute.
Miriam Glendell of the James Hutton Institute. Image: James Hutton Institute

“Our work suggests more information would help them, about resources, but also adaptation strategies they can take, as well as help funding these and collaborating across catchments over resources.”

The study found that April-May and late August-September, in particular, are expected to be noticeably drier, potentially impacting crop yields and livestock gains.

What can farmers do?

Recommendations include using more efficient irrigation methods, avoiding the introduction of more water demanding crops, increasing water harvesting and storage of water during wetter months.

While using groundwater is seen as a potential way to address water shortages, the report says more information is needed on where and when this may be a viable option.

Summer groundwater levels in some areas have been lower in recent years, compared with previous decades.

Dry river.
Nearly bone dry Scottish rivers like this one are expected to become more commonplace. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Areas with low groundwater storage capacity and decreasing groundwater recharge – the process of water soaking into the ground to become groundwater – are expected to become increasingly vulnerable to drought.

To support these areas, the BGS and Aberdeen University have developed a new framework to help estimate groundwater resilience.

The report also suggests more monitoring could help, as well as improved coordination of water usage across catchments.

The provision of adaptation advice and funding is recommended too.

Farmers and distillers seeking solutions

Ms Blackstock said: “Water scarcity is a clear risk to business resilience and, once aware of these risks, participants were looking for solutions.

“But more information is needed on potential returns on investment and how the solutions can fit in with existing farm practices. Clarity on funding opportunities for these interventions in the new agricultural payments tiers would also help them to adapt.”

Potato crop irrigation.
Potato crop irrigation. Image: Shutterstock

The project team has recommended cross-sector collaboration to prepare for future water extremes.

And they’ve called for a greater role for river catchment partnerships to coordinate the use of water resources at “landscape scale”.

The full report, Future Predictions of Water Scarcity in Scotland: Impacts to Distilleries and Agricultural Abstractors, can be found at www.crew.ac.uk

Conversation