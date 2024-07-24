Woman whose noisy dog brought police to her door had £23,000 worth of cannabis inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman whose noisy dog brought police to her door had £23,000 worth of cannabis inside

When police got a call about a barking dog within Chloe Urquieta's flat, they arrived to find the lights on but nobody home.

By David McPhee
Chloe Urquieta admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson.
Chloe Urquieta admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman has avoided a prison sentence after her noisy dog drew police to her home where they discovered £23,000 of cannabis.

Chloe Urquieta, 23, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted having a plastic bag filled with cannabis in a cupboard when police forced entry to her property in the Torry area of the city.

Urquieta, also known as Chloe McLaughlin, was out when officers were called to her home in the early hours of the morning due to reports of a dog in distress.

Police forced entry

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 3.20am on June 17 2022, police were called to an address on Walker Road after they received a call about a dog constantly barking and howling.

Two constables attended and heard the dog in a distressed state and detected a “strange smell” coming from within the property, which had its lights on but was locked.

Due to the occupier of the flat being unable to be identified, officers forced entry to check on the dog’s welfare.

Upon entering the property, they found the dog safe and well and the flat empty.

“The constables searched for documentation to identify the tenant, so they could be contacted regarding the welfare issues of the dog,” Ms Martin said.

“One officer opened a cupboard within the living room and a strong smell of cannabis was detected.

“Within the cupboard there was a carrier bag containing a large quantity of cannabis bud.

“There were two holdalls, one locked with a padlock. This holdall had a strong smell of cannabis emanating from within and they could feel what they believe to be cannabis bud within.”

The officers looked around and found drug-related paraphernalia on the living room table, such as electronic scales, cling film and self-seal bags.

They stopped searching the address and a “locus protection” was put on.

More than a kilogram of cannabis found

Following the execution of a search warrant, about 1.39 kilograms of cannabis was seized with a potential total street value of £23,135.

Urquieta returned home during the search of her property and was cautioned and arrested.

In the dock, Urquieta pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that her client worked two jobs in order to make ends meet.

“She is a genuine first offender,” Ms Gracie said.

“My client had a difficult upbringing, but she has managed to move past that and put it behind her.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Ian Wallace sentenced Urquieta, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work in the community.

