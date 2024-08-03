It’s showtime in Moray as big Keith event celebrates 150 years

It’s a big weekend coming up in Moray as people in farming communities across the north-east and further afield get ready to enjoy the 150th Anniversary Keith Show.

We take a look at what’s coming up and also, in pictures, step back in time to some of the previous shows.

Organisers say they want to make sure this year’s event at Seafield Park on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August is one to remember for many decades to come.

The show will have some of the area’s top-quality livestock on parade.

Farmers will be there from far and wide, all eager to win the 2024 overall championship.

Record sheep entries

Entries in the sheep lines this year have surpassed any other years, with more than 540 registered.

They will be joined by 130 cattle, horses – about 100 each day – and 86 entries in the fur section.

Show chairman Ewan Stewart said: The 150th Anniversary Keith Show weekend… is gearing up to be one that won’t be forgotten for the next 150 years.

“We have been organising and preparing for our anniversary weekend for over a year and are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our jam-packed weekend of celebrations.

“Our amazing team of volunteers and committee members have worked so hard to ensure we have a vast selection of entertainment and things for everyone in the family to see and do.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Seafield Park.”

A full main ring programme is lined up on both days, with strongman act the Stoltman Brothers, of Invergordon, one of the star attractions.

Luke Stoltman and younger brother Tom have between them achieved world, European and British strongest man titles.

They will be making an appearance at the show on the Sunday as part of family day.

As well as a display of their incredible strength and stamina in the main ring, there will be a meet-and-greet session, while visitors will also have a chance to buy merchandise.

Pig racing among Keith Show highlights

Highlights on both Saturday and Sunday include Craigievern pig racing, a vintage threshing mill display, livestock judging, grand parades and the Strathorn Clydesdale drill team.

A few familiar faces from the BBC’s This Farming Life will be judging and exhibiting at the show.

Stirring tunes will be played by eight massed pipe bands from across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Fun for all ages at Keith Show

Attractions for younger visitors will include an education and animal farm area.

There will also be face painting, balloon-making and daily performances from Artie’s Singing Kettle.

Local author Catherine Stables will give readings from her new book, Shona the Vet: City Wildlife Rescue.

There will be photo opportunities throughout the show weekend, with event sponsor NFU Mutual hosting a picture board on its stand.

The hard-working team behind it all are urging visitors to tag the show on social media.

Mr Stewart said: “On both days there will be a fantastic display of horticultural, industrial and craft exhibits, along with the Banffshire Federation SWI (Scottish Women’s Institutes) exhibits, all within the industrial marquee.

‘Superb array’ of trade stands

“There will also be a superb array of trade stands to choose from, incorporating a range of agricultural and non-agricultural outside stands.

“Meanwhile, indoor stands in the food, craft and lifestyle marquee will be packed with a wide choice of some of the finest food, crafts and goods on sale.

“There will be a delicious range of catering stands and a refreshment seating area for all to enjoy.”

Feast of entertainment

He added: “Roehill Springs will be ringside with their gin bar.

“And, of course, the mighty and famous Keith Show bar will be back, with entertainment from 2pm each day.”

Highland dancing competitions will be hotly contested, as always, while speed shearing will be up and running on the Sunday from 12.30pm.

Keith Show dates back to 1874 but its roots go back much further

The annual Keith Show is an agricultural event dating back to 1874.

It is one of the north-east’s most popular and well attended country shows.

Although it is officially in its 150th year, it is thought it replaced Keith’s Simmereve Fayre, which dates back to at least the 1700s.

According to Keith and District Heritage Group, traders and manufacturers from as far south as Glasgow and merchants from as far afield as the Highlands, Orkney and Western Isles congregated in the town for the sale of black cattle and horses.

The group’s website says: “The Simmareve Fair, in mid September, lasted a week. This was the precursor of todays Keith Country Show.”

Keith Show changed its format a couple of years ago.

It was previously held on a Sunday and Monday, but the organising committee voted overwhelmingly to change it to a Saturday and Sunday instead.