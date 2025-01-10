Brian Henderson: A bit of poo in my tea did me no harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Brian Henderson: A bit of poo in my tea did me no harm

Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Brian Henderson

For a certain subset of the agricultural community, early January marks the opportunity to kick-start both the year and brain cells by attending the annual Oxford Farming Conference.

This top-level event attracts the best and brightest not only of the industry but also in the fields of politics, policy and scientific endeavour to discuss issues of the day in the rarefied atmosphere of Oxford’s dreaming spires.

Many of the rest of us, myself included, end to indulge in the somewhat less refined pastime – and atmosphere – involved in mucking out the dung.

Piles of dung
Piles of dung. Image: Shutterstock

The first hard frosts of winter are always pounced on by anxious livestock farmers.

They see them as an opportunity to empty their cattle courts and sheds of what has inevitably been building up there since the cattle first came in a few months ago.

And the recent hard frosts have also provided an opportunity for tractors and trailers to take this manure out onto fields. It will be left to compost for a while before being spread on the land, returning to the soil many of the nutrients required to help more crops grow.

World’s first fertiliser

Manure has often been undervalued – but it was probably the first fertiliser ever used by mankind to help produce enough food to allow the population to expand.

You could even argue the whole of civilisation was built on the back of cow dung.

It used to be laboriously removed from cowsheds by hand, one forkful at a time.

But tele-handlers and large trailers are now the more common way to remove this valuable material from sheds.

Spreading muck

Similarly, the way it is eventually spread on the fields has changed. For rather than raking it off the back of a cart, to be further spread, again by fork, large rear-discharge spreaders now carry out this task, shifting and spreading many tons with every load.

Muck spreading
Methods have changed. Image: Shutterstock

Different dung aromas

But the smell given off during these tasks remains the same.

And some with noses which have not been trained to recognise the nuances might describe the smell as a “pong”.

However, those with more educated olfactory receptors will appreciate the delicate distinctions between the aroma which emanates from a well-composted midden and that of manure only recently plucked from the shed.

Two women working with manure
Tackling a dung heap is smelly work for these two women. Image: Iakov Filimonov

Of course, as many of us have learnt to our cost, there is a strange phenomenon which dictates that the smell which clings to the clothes of those working with dung is often subdued in freezing conditions.

It is released at teatime or as the farmer warms himself by the fireside in the evening, when the fragrant results of the day’s work prompt a chorus of “dad, you’ve been at the dung haven’t you”.

Health appetite

Curiously, I find that, rather than being offensive, working at the dung often fires up a healthy appetite.

And, despite today’s obsession with avoiding faecal contamination, it seems to be a healthy sort of a job.

Indeed, scientific research has borne out the fact that farm kids who are exposed to the multitude of bugs which inhabit every ounce of dirt have far better functioning immune systems.

Child with filthy hands
Is exposure to dirt actually good for our kids? Image: Shutterstock

They are far less prone to suffering allergies and suchlike because, with plenty of antibodies stimulated, their systems are properly primed and tested to do the job they are meant to do.

And so to that cuppa

I remember many years ago enjoying my piece “on the move” as I was spreading dung with one of those old barrel-type spreaders.

When I turned round to take a swig from my cup of tea, which had been sitting on the mudguard, I noticed a dollop of dung floating on top.

Acting quickly in the belief the 10-second rule still applied, I quickly hoicked it out and carried on drinking.

I was none the worse at the end of the day.

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family in Perthshire.

