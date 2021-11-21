Small business focus: Sarah Malone grasped chance to turn side hustle into full-time venture

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Sarah Malone, of healthy living firm K3 Fitness UK, in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire.

How and why did you start in business?

I officially launched K3 in March 2020 after a creation phase of about six months, however, I have been in the health and fitness sector for more than 20 years on and off.

The business was created and inspired by my three beautiful rascals, as I wanted them to know they had choices when it came to making money and a difference in the world.

It also allowed me to pick the hours that fitted around my family which is helped by also having great clients.

How did you get to where you are today?

I trained as a mechanic but soon found it was still very much a male-dominated industry.

But having a serious love for all things petrol, I went back and trained as a mechanical engineer before working in the oil and gas sector for many years.

I’ve always been the type of person who is looking at how to improve or “fix” problems, whether that has been in the garage, while working on big projects for offshore pipe works, making sure seagoing vessels stay in the water with minimum disruption or on the gym floor.

When K3 started I was still working in the corporate world and had the business as a side hustle, although the end goal was to eventually go full time.

That goal came quicker than anticipated when I was offered redundancy. The universe obviously knew something I didn’t.

Who helped you?

I am fortunate that a lot of people have helped me. From my tutors fast-tracking my work, through to coaches supporting me through the evolution of my business and my friends and family – especially my partner, who has been lovingly nicknamed man-child – having my back when I’ve felt like giving up.

The biggest help I have had though has been from the Federation of Small Businesses.

Being able to showcase who I am and how I serve people has really given me opportunities I would never have had otherwise.

Virtual networking has been a massive opportunity to connect with people all over the UK, from the comfort of my own home.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Not talking up sooner about my mental health condition, premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

I have had so many women reach out asking for help and support, not only for themselves but also for friends and daughters who have suspected symptoms but have been unseen and unheard due to the condition still being so difficult to diagnose correctly.

What is your greatest achievement?

That my business is growing every day and evolving. I’m finally able to step into frequency work, which has been a real game-changer not only for myself but for all my clients who have invested in sessions.

These have ranged from chronic pain to unexplained symptoms and the outcomes have been mind-blowing every time.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

The way our children are educated. Although things are improving, we still have a long way to go to give children real-life opportunities and experiences to make sure they are ready for the next stage in their lives.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I am looking at the next stage of K3, which will include a gym and clinic.

This will allow me to help people with chronic pain, loss of function from injury or surgery, and people who feel they have become stuck and lost in life.

It will be based on frequency treatment and the five key areas of health – mental, emotional, nutritional, physical and hormonal.

I’ll also be continuing to work with my existing clients, allowing everyone the opportunity to recognise, resolve and realign themselves.

What do you do to relax?

Sleep – but in all seriousness I tend to carry out frequency sessions on myself and also practice grounding techniques.

Spending time with my friends and family is also a fantastic way to relax.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I read lots of books simultaneously, but a few of my favourites are The Go-Giver (Bob Burg and John D. Mann), Think and Grow Rich (Napolean Hill) and The Magicians Way (William Whitecloud).

I tend to jump in and out of podcasts but listening to music is always a fab “go-to”.

As for TV, I don’t own the remote – so usually kids’ cartoons or something the “man-child” has picked.

What do you waste your money on?

Food, the kids and renovating the house – in that order.

How would your friends describe you?

Loyal, supportive, caring and a bit cheeky. I always try to leave people better than they came to me – it’s part of who I am.

What would your enemies say about you?

I’ve no idea, I’m too busy being with the people I love to notice.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a BMW X5. As for a dream car, I don’t really have one. People who know me will also know that being a “bouley basher” means you have an obsession with cars.

I’ve had my fair share of them over the years, including ones I thought were my dream.

