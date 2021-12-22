Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotgold expecting to mine gold at Cononish for many more years

By Keith Findlay
December 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Cononish is Scotland's first commercial gold mine.
Scottish gold miner Scotgold Resources says its Cononish production site in the hills of Argyll could be operational for at least 18 years.

The lifespan of Cononish, near Tyndrum, is currently estimated at 8.5 years.

But in full-year results earlier today (December 22) Scotgold said it saw potential to more than double this.

Our Cononish underground gold mine has a world-class ore-body. It’s exceptionally high-grade.”

Phil Day, chief executive, Scotgold Resources.

Gold and silver production at the site has ramped up during 2021, with Scotgold now employing 73 people – up from 38 in April, when chief executive Phil Day joined the business.

Some of Scotgold’s team have even become TV stars, appearing on BBC’s three-part Gold Town series.

The company is targeting a 23,500oz per annum “run rate” of gold production by the first quarter of 2023.

With the precious mineral currently fetching around £1,346 per ounce, even 8.5 years of production at Cononish would deliver a healthy return on Scotgold’s investment in the site.

Shares in the Alternative Investment Market firm – founded as an Australian company in 2007 – rose more than 3% to 65p in early trading, following its latest annual results.

The company reported maiden revenue of around £161,400 for the year to June 30, after achieving the “first pour” of gold from Cononish at the end of November 2020.

Pre-tax losses for the start-up year came in at £2.68million, compared with a trading deficit of £1.35m in 2019-20. Two share placements raised around £4.12m during the latest period.

Announcing “significant progress” at Cononish, Scotgold said a redesign of the mine schedule was completed in May to allow for faster access to higher grade zones within the ore.

The firm added it had consistently achieved production revenues in excess of operational costs since August.

Foundations for growth

Mr Day said: “Since joining as CEO in April 2021, with a newly appointed leadership team at the helm, we have been focused on building our foundations to accelerate growth for the future as Scotland’s first commercial gold mining company.

“We have focused on the optimisation of our processing plant and mine development plan to increase the production rate of both our gravity concentrate gold, which produces gold dore for the Scottish jewellery market, and our high-grade concentrate, where we have an established off-take agreement.

“December production currently looks to be another step-change higher than previous months, further demonstrating the significant strides we’re making as a team.”

Dore is an alloy of precious metals containing a high percentage of gold and silver.

Scotgold CEO Phil Day.

Mr Day added: “Our Cononish underground gold mine has a world-class ore-body. It’s exceptionally high-grade.

“As a high-margin operation, Cononish has compelling economics, with forecast operating costs anticipated at £544/oz AISC (all-in sustaining cost – a measure used by mining firms to report their costs), once in full production, which places Cononish in the lowest quartile of gold mining operations globally.

“It’s our intention to increase our current mine life of 8.5 years… and believe there is potential to develop Cononish into an 18-plus-year life of mine operation.

“In addition, it’s our strategy to continue to explore our additional licence areas which run across the prospective Grampian area of Scotland.”

He continued: “I’m excited for 2022 and confident it will be a year of continued growth for the company.”

