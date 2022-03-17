Skye hotels group to keep spending after £600,000 investment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The firm behind three hotels on Skye says it has invested £600,000 on upgrading them during the past year, with further improvements to come.

Sonas Hotel Collection owns and operates the Duisdale, Skeabost and Toravaig House hotels.

The award-winning business is controlled by hotelier, Anne Gracie Gunn.

Its recent investment was made during a torrid time for tourism operators.

Covid restrictions forced businesses to shut down entirely for long spells as much of the industry struggled to survive.

At other times, people’s travel arrangements were thrown into chaos by the pandemic.

Sonas has spent a large sum on its properties despite this challenging background, and the firm said there was more to come.

Group general manager Andreas Maszczyk said: “Coronavirus has had a profound effect on the hospitality sector around the world.

“However, the industry is bouncing back and we are investing heavily in quality buildings, furnishings, service, raw materials and staff in order to remain at the forefront of the hospitality offering on one of the world’s most-loved islands.”

Mr Maszczyk added: “We are determined to further improve guests’ experience of accommodation, food and service so each takes away long-lasting positive impressions, believing we have exceeded their expectations.”

The industry is bouncing back and we are investing heavily.” Andreas Maszczyk, group general manager, Sonas Hotel Collection.

Developments to date include three new luxury lodges and fully refurbished bedrooms at the four-star Duisdale House hotel on the southern peninsula of Sleat.

There is also a new family suite and extra double room at Skeabost House Hotel, near Portree.

A new road access to Skeabost – the only hotel on Skye with its own golf course – has been built, while refurbishment of its gatehouse is part of investment plans for later this year.

In addition, Sonas is improving staff accommodation and stepping up training programmes at all its properties.

At Duisdale, which has twice been voted Scotland’s hotel of the year, the company is working on polytunnels to grow more of its own herbs, fruit and vegetables.

The firm has also set up a staff “green team” to initiate and develop more environmental initiatives.

Toravaig House Hotel, boasting nine guest bedrooms, is close to the ferry crossing from Armadale to Mallaig.