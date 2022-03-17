Skye hotels group to keep spending after £600,000 investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

Skye hotels group to keep spending after £600,000 investment

By Keith Findlay
March 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 11:53 am
Toravaig House hotel on Skye.
Toravaig House hotel on Skye.

The firm behind three hotels on Skye says it has invested £600,000 on upgrading them during the past year, with further improvements to come.

Sonas Hotel Collection owns and operates the Duisdale, Skeabost and Toravaig House hotels.

The award-winning business is controlled by hotelier, Anne Gracie Gunn.

Its recent investment was made during a torrid time for tourism operators.

Covid restrictions forced businesses to shut down entirely for long spells as much of the industry struggled to survive.

At other times, people’s travel arrangements were thrown into chaos by the pandemic.

Duisdale House Hotel.

Sonas has spent a large sum on its properties despite this challenging background, and the firm said there was more to come.

Group general manager Andreas Maszczyk said: “Coronavirus has had a profound effect on the hospitality sector around the world.

“However, the industry is bouncing back and we are investing heavily in quality buildings, furnishings, service, raw materials and staff in order to remain at the forefront of the hospitality offering on one of the world’s most-loved islands.”

Andreas Maszczyk.

Mr Maszczyk added: “We are determined to further improve guests’ experience of accommodation, food and service so each takes away long-lasting positive impressions, believing we have exceeded their expectations.”

The industry is bouncing back and we are investing heavily.”

Andreas Maszczyk, group general manager, Sonas Hotel Collection.

Developments to date include three new luxury lodges and fully refurbished bedrooms at the four-star Duisdale House hotel on the southern peninsula of Sleat.

There is also a new family suite and extra double room at Skeabost House Hotel, near Portree.

A new road access to Skeabost – the only hotel on Skye with its own golf course – has been built, while refurbishment of its gatehouse is part of investment plans for later this year.

Skeabost House Hotel.

In addition, Sonas is improving staff accommodation and stepping up training programmes at all its properties.

At Duisdale, which has twice been voted Scotland’s hotel of the year, the company is working on polytunnels to grow more of its own herbs, fruit and vegetables.

The firm has also set up a staff “green team” to initiate and develop more environmental initiatives.

Toravaig House Hotel, boasting nine guest bedrooms, is close to the ferry crossing from Armadale to Mallaig.

