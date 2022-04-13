Beauly store gets coveted honour for tailoring services to Prince Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Beauly store gets coveted honour for tailoring services to Prince Charles

By Keith Findlay
April 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 8:43 pm
John and Nicola Sugden, owners of Campbell's of Beauly.
John and Nicola Sugden, owners of Campbell's of Beauly.

Highland tailoring and country clothing retailer Campbell’s of Beauly has notched up another royal warrant.

Granted in respect of the Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, it is the latest such accolade in a relationship with the royals dating back to the 1960s.

Campbell’s is one of the oldest tailors in the Highlands. It has been manufacturing its bespoke sporting tweeds and Highland dress on site in Beauly since 1858.

It currently employs a full-time tailor and five seamstresses in its tailoring department.

The business already has a royal warrant, granted in 2017, for tailoring services to the Queen.

Its new warrant recognises its role as tailor and “tweed mercer” – a dealer in textile fabrics and fine cloth – to the next in line to the throne.

Prince Charles waving outside a car.
The Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, on a visit to Beauly in 2009.

The shop has held similar titles in the past for the late Duke of Windsor and Queen Mother.

John Sugden, who runs the business with his wife, Nicola, said the latest honour was a “wonderful” accolade.

The textiles programme ambassador for The Prince’s Foundation added: “It is testament to a collective effort by all the team here at Campbell’s.

“We have worked with HRH over the last few years on various bespoke projects, and this award is the culmination of those endeavours, and a great recognition for all those involved.”

Prince Charles is said to be a stickler for making sure every part of his Highland wear is home-sourced.

He reportedly turned to Campbell’s for stag horn buttons for his kilt jacket and matching waistcoat after rejecting some that were made in Austria.

Campbell’s has no need or desire to overly hype its provenance.”

Nicola Sugden, Campbell’s of Beauly.

The Sugdens took over the shop in 2015 and remain committed to maintaining the “charming character” of their “Highland gem”.

Mrs Sugden added: “In an age where in the ‘rag trade’ the all-important history and heritage can be easily contrived, Campbell’s has no need or desire to overly hype its provenance.”

The prestigious royal warrants are a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or services to the households of the Queen or Prince Charles, for at least five years and who have an ongoing trading arrangement.

They are regarded as a mark of excellence and quality, and highly prized.

The north-east boasts a particularly high number of royal warrant holders, with many businesses on Royal Deeside benefiting from links with Balmoral.

Aberdeenshire’s royal pedigree

In 2020 Aberdeenshire was unveiled as the UK county with the most royal warrants per head of population.

According to hotel chain Premier Inn, the shire was at the time home to 29 companies boasting a total of 35 warrants granted by either the Queen or Prince Charles.

Premier Inn, whose mattresses are supplied by southern England-based royal warrant holder Hypnos, said Argyll was 10th on its list of counties with the highest concentration of “royal” companies.

Scottish counties made up half of the top 10 list, with East Lothian, Angus and Lanarkshire also featuring.

