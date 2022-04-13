Beauly store gets coveted honour for tailoring services to Prince Charles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland tailoring and country clothing retailer Campbell’s of Beauly has notched up another royal warrant.

Granted in respect of the Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, it is the latest such accolade in a relationship with the royals dating back to the 1960s.

Campbell’s is one of the oldest tailors in the Highlands. It has been manufacturing its bespoke sporting tweeds and Highland dress on site in Beauly since 1858.

It currently employs a full-time tailor and five seamstresses in its tailoring department.

The business already has a royal warrant, granted in 2017, for tailoring services to the Queen.

Its new warrant recognises its role as tailor and “tweed mercer” – a dealer in textile fabrics and fine cloth – to the next in line to the throne.

The shop has held similar titles in the past for the late Duke of Windsor and Queen Mother.

John Sugden, who runs the business with his wife, Nicola, said the latest honour was a “wonderful” accolade.

The textiles programme ambassador for The Prince’s Foundation added: “It is testament to a collective effort by all the team here at Campbell’s.

“We have worked with HRH over the last few years on various bespoke projects, and this award is the culmination of those endeavours, and a great recognition for all those involved.”

Prince Charles is said to be a stickler for making sure every part of his Highland wear is home-sourced.

He reportedly turned to Campbell’s for stag horn buttons for his kilt jacket and matching waistcoat after rejecting some that were made in Austria.

Campbell’s has no need or desire to overly hype its provenance.” Nicola Sugden, Campbell’s of Beauly.

The Sugdens took over the shop in 2015 and remain committed to maintaining the “charming character” of their “Highland gem”.

Mrs Sugden added: “In an age where in the ‘rag trade’ the all-important history and heritage can be easily contrived, Campbell’s has no need or desire to overly hype its provenance.”

The prestigious royal warrants are a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or services to the households of the Queen or Prince Charles, for at least five years and who have an ongoing trading arrangement.

They are regarded as a mark of excellence and quality, and highly prized.

The north-east boasts a particularly high number of royal warrant holders, with many businesses on Royal Deeside benefiting from links with Balmoral.

Aberdeenshire’s royal pedigree

In 2020 Aberdeenshire was unveiled as the UK county with the most royal warrants per head of population.

According to hotel chain Premier Inn, the shire was at the time home to 29 companies boasting a total of 35 warrants granted by either the Queen or Prince Charles.

Premier Inn, whose mattresses are supplied by southern England-based royal warrant holder Hypnos, said Argyll was 10th on its list of counties with the highest concentration of “royal” companies.

Scottish counties made up half of the top 10 list, with East Lothian, Angus and Lanarkshire also featuring.