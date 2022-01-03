Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Forres-based businessman lands job at Balmoral after meeting the Queen

By Kelly Wilson
January 3, 2022, 6:00 am
George Goudsmit, managing director of AES Solar, meeting the Queen
George Goudsmit, managing director of AES Solar, meeting the Queen

It was a chance meeting in the Isles of Scilly that led to Forres-based managing director George Goudsmit persuading the Queen to install solar panels at Balmoral.

Mr Goudsmit, of AES Solar, was in St Agnes to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate.

The function was also attended by the Queen and it was there Mr Goudsmit seized his opportunity to have a chat.

George Goudsmit received a lifetime achievement award at the Storage and Solar Awards.

The 80-year-old said: “I was invited to a party the Queen was also attending.

“I could see she was shaking hands with everyone and when it came to my turn she asked if I lived here.

“I said: ‘No, I live in Inverness’. She then asked what I do there and I told her I make solar panels.

“She was very interested in that and we talked about it for about 20 seconds.

“As she walked away she turned around and said: ‘Maybe I should have solar panels at Balmoral’.

“It was all very nice and civilised.”

‘You don’t slip your business card to the Queen’

Mr Goudsmit, who recently received a lifetime achievement award at the Solar and Storage Awards, waited two weeks before chasing up the potential business opportunity.

He said: “You don’t slip your business card to the Queen, so I waited two weeks – but nobody contacted me so I wrote to Buckingham Palace.

“By return post, they wrote back with an appointment to go to Balmoral to measure up and see what we could do there.”

Aerial image of Balmoral Estate site survey.

Mr Goudsmit and his team carried out a site survey at Balmoral Estate four years ago.

He said: “We measured them up and met the caretakers. The Queen wasn’t in otherwise I’d have had tea with her.

“It was a very nice feel to it and they knew what they wanted.

“We installed solar thermal panels on one of the houses. It was a nice little project.”

Solar panels installed on a cottage on the Balmoral Estate.

Looking to the future Mr Goudsmit is hopeful AES Solar will be asked back to carry out even more work fat Balmoral.

He said: “The castle may come. It is an incredibly complicated building for solar energy – so many roofs.

“We have talked about it and if it wasn’t for Covid, I’m sure we would’ve been back.

“They are still very interested but everything has come to a stop.”

Several key roles in industry

Mr Goudsmit took over AES Solar from founder Lyle Schnadt in 1989.

The business was primarily part of the Findhorn Foundation – an ecovillage in Moray – before it moved to the neighbouring town of Forres.

Mr Goudsmit, left, examines an AES Solar panel with a member of staff.

Mr Goudsmit has held several roles in the UK solar industry over the past 30 years.

He was appointed a board member of the Solar Trade Association, now Solar Energy UK, and was part of its senior management team for 20 years.

He also played key roles in the founding of the Scottish Solar Energy Group, Scottish Renewables, Solar Cities Scotland, and Seda Solar – the solar branch of the Scottish Ecological Design Association.

As for retirement, Mr Goudsmit has no plans to slow down.

He said: “It’s a very exciting industry and there are so many new and possible avenues.”

AES Solar, which celebrated its 40th year in 2019, has kept 12 people in work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

