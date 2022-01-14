Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prince Charles surveys damage left by extreme weather at Haddo House during Storm Arwen

By Craig Munro
January 14, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 3:12 pm
Prince Charles walks along Scots Mile with (left) Suzanna Atkinson, Visitor Services Officer, Haddo Country Park and (right) Oliver Deeming, Landscape Officer (Formartine), Aberdeenshire Council Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Prince Charles walks along Scots Mile with (left) Suzanna Atkinson, Visitor Services Officer, Haddo Country Park and (right) Oliver Deeming, Landscape Officer (Formartine), Aberdeenshire Council Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Duke of Rothesay met people involved in the recovery from Storm Arwen on a visit to an Aberdeenshire country park that was left devastated by extreme weather.

Between 500,000 and one million trees were uprooted on the Haddo Estate at the end of last November, as winds of up to 100mph whipped the north-east.

Efforts to clear the once-dense woodlands of fallen trees ahead of replanting have only just begun.

Charles spoke to landscape manager Oliver Deeming and head of visitor services Susanna Atkinson as he walked the ‘Scots Mile’ road towards the National Trust for Scotland property at the centre of the estate, Haddo House.

Last month, the same road was completely blocked by fallen timber, now piled high by the side – with some trunks a metre in diameter.

The destruction is being taken as an opportunity by the estate team, though.

Mr Deeming said the previous “green desert” of largely homogenous species would be replaced with “thousands of native trees, with a myriad of different seeds” for the native red squirrel population.

Prince Charles speaks with families of those directly impacted with the loss of power.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Scale of Storm Arwen on Prince Charles’ mind

At the house, the prince met people from Aberdeenshire Council, the police and power provider SSEN to hear about the impact of Storm Arwen and the state of recovery.

He asked Mark Rough, SSEN operations director, about the scale of the event and the challenges of access to make repairs and assess damage.

Mr Rough said: “I’ve been with the company for over 35 years, and I certainly haven’t seen anything as severe as Storm Arwen.

“Not just the direction of the storm, but it was more the actual severity of the winds and the duration of that period as well.

“We had 19 hours of winds that were over 60mph right down the east coast of Scotland.”

The Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, visited Haddo House and Country Park to survey the damage of Storm Arwen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Site remains closed to visitors

Charles also met with leading figures in the community response, including Ythanview owner Jay Allen who opened his Methlick hotel to people left without power, and homeowners such as Malcolm Munro, who had no access to electricity or water for a week.

Mr Munro, who lives on the Haddo estate with his wife and three children, said: “It was quite a long week.

“There was no access onto the estate for the first day or two – you couldn’t get off until the trees were cut.”

The site is currently closed off to visitors for safety reasons as work continues. A local said Charles’s visit was the first day for some time that the sound of chainsaws was not ringing out around the area.

Aberdeenshire Council believe walkers may be able to return to Haddo Country Park by late spring, though only small areas will be opened up at a time as some parts will still be too dangerous.

Between 500,000 and one million trees were uprooted on the Haddo Estate. Picture by Kami Thomson

