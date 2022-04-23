Independent music retailers in Aberdeen celebrate Record Store Day 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Independent music retailers in Aberdeen celebrate Record Store Day 

By Erikka Askeland
April 23, 2022, 6:46 am Updated: April 23, 2022, 7:08 am
Nick Duthie is taking part in Record Store Day at Red Robin Record and vinyl cafe.
Two independent retailers in Aberdeen are taking part in Record Store Day, an international celebration of music makers, sellers and buyers.

Over 260 independent record shops across the UK are using the event to highlight their unique culture.

Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Red Robin Records and Chameleon @ Holburn Hifi are the two taking part in Aberdeen.

Nick Duthie preparing for Record Store Day on Saturday 23 April.

Nick Duthie founded Red Robin Record and vinyl cafe, offering a selection of new records and coffee with a cool vibe, on Correction Wynd in 2019.

He gave up a career in oil and gas after being made redundant and decided to follow his dream inspired by his love of music – just in time to be hit by lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It hasn’t been easy – the first year was tough then we went straight into lockdown,” he said.

Nevertheless the shop has continued to thrive despite the challenges.

Mr Duthie said: “It’s been difficult to get going because of where we are located – we don’t get a lot of passing trade so we rely on returning customers. We have a really good following now.”

He added the store’s independent ownership was a key attraction.

“Although the high street has died a death, the response I get is that people want things that are a little bit different.”

His customers range from “teenagers at school right the way up to 80 years old”.

“I’m a coffee roaster as well so I offer coffee, vinyl records and I’ve good good tunes playing. It’s really a place for everyone.”

Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the award for album of the year for “Folklore” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Photo by Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Over 300 new music releases are only available in-store in Record Store Day shops.

Mr Duthie said one with the greatest of interest so far is a 7 inch single by recording artist Taylor Swift, the American singer songwriter with several platinum records to her credit.

The event has increased in popularity along with sales of records. Vinyl record sales in 2021 were the highest they’ve been in 30 years according to music industry bible NME, as buyers young and old reject digital and streaming formats.

“The day was set up originally in America 15 years ago and it was basically the resurrection of the vinyl record – and every year since sales have gone up,” said Mr Duthie.

“Only independent stores that sell vinyl can take part, and you have to physically go into a store and buy.”

