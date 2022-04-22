Red Robin Records vow to take fight to Scottish Government after council throws out outdoor seating plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Red Robin Records vow to take fight to Scottish Government after council throws out outdoor seating plan

By Ross Hempseed
April 22, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 6:27 pm
Nick Duthie has vowed to appeal against the decision not to allow outdoor seating at the Red Robin Records Cafe. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Nick Duthie has vowed to appeal against the decision not to allow outdoor seating at the Red Robin Records Cafe. Picture by Scott Baxter.

An Aberdeen record store owner has vowed to fight on after his latest application for outdoor seating at his premises was rejected by Aberdeen City Council.

Nick Duthie, the owner of Red Robin Records Vinyl Cafe, has said that after losing his appeal for a five-year outdoor seating arrangement, he will take his fight to the Scottish Government.

Aberdeen City Council rejected the application citing the aesthetics and safety of the plans.

However, Mr Duthie believes more should be done to support small businesses recovering from the Covid pandemic.

‘We think it’s unfair’

Mr Duthie explained the arduous process, which began during the pandemic when the Scottish Government relaxed the rules on outdoor seating due to social distancing.

He said: “We put in a planning application for outdoor seating, but someone from the council explained that we did not need it during the pandemic, and we therefore withdrew our application.

The outdoor seating consists of a shed located just outside the premises. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“As Covid hit all businesses, we knew that the outdoor seating had been really beneficial for us so we thought let’s put a planning application in for permeant seating.

“The application was denied on the basis that it wasn’t in keeping with the conservation area of Union Street and also road access.

“We put in an appeal because we believed that it was unfair but the appeal went exactly the same way.”

‘Detrimental impact on character of Union Street area’

A petition signed by over 1,000 residents was lodged as part of the application, but this was also dismissed by the councillors.

Mr Duthie has argued that other outlets had outdoor seating permission, similar to Red Robin.

Mr Duthie found the process “frustrating” as several elements he viewed as important topics for discussion were never brought up.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman explained safety concerns had been raised as part of the process.

He said: “Planning permission was refused for the outdoor seating pods outside Red Robin Records before Christmas on the grounds that they have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the Union Street Conservation Area and the setting of adjoining listed buildings.

“They would obstruct driver visibility both along Correction Wynd and from the pend serving the parking /servicing area to the rear of Correction Wynd, impacting on safety.”

Meetings to discuss next steps

Mr Duthie has now vowed to fight the decision and will be meeting with his architect next week to discuss the next steps.

He said: “We do have another appeal and are going to take it further and see if we can sit down with people who have more to say than they don’t like the look of the seating.

Aberdeen City Council rejected the appeal on the basis of aesthetics and road safety. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“That’s been the most frustrating thing for us because we didn’t put in planning for a permanent structure.”

While the process has been frustrating for him, Mr Duthie has been touched by the support from the community.

He said: “It restores your faith. Everyone talks about moving to either Glasgow or Edinburgh, but I am an Aberdeen man.

“This is my city, and to have people share the same views as you, it definitely changed my feelings of pure anger to feeling quite humble.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal