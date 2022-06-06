Big hopes for Clearwell’s decommissioning technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big hopes for Clearwell’s decommissioning technology

By Keith Findlay
June 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Clearwell Technology director Bruce Cardno performing testing.
Clearwell Technology director Bruce Cardno performing testing using the company's high-pressure test cell.

North-east energy services company Clearwell Technology is ramping up testing of a tool it says may halve oil and gas decommissioning emissions and costs.

Aboyne-based Clearwell is now developing a prototype for its patented technology after previous testing, which was backed by Scottish Enterprise (SE).

It is hoped the firm’s new thermal imaging system, Therm-X-Mill, will transform oil and gas well plugging and abandonment processes by eliminating the use of drilling rigs and associated equipment – saving time and money.

Almost half the cost of any decommissioning project is spent on the plugging and abandonment of wells. We aim to transform the industry’s approach. This is a really exciting time for us.”

Bruce Cardno, director, Clearwell Technology.

Director Bruce Cardno said: “As energy companies focus on transition, our technology aims to make the oil and gas well decommissioning process simpler and more environmentally friendly, whilst also releasing resources to drive net-zero projects in the industry.

“Almost half the cost of any decommissioning project is spent on the plugging and abandonment of wells, so by reducing this cost with our Therm-X-Mill tool we aim to transform the industry’s approach.”

Prototype under development

Mr Cardno added: “We are ramping up our testing from our site in Aboyne as we progress towards prototype development.

“This is a really exciting time for us, and we are hugely thankful for the support from Scottish Enterprise to help drive our technology.”

Clearwell is majority-owned by Mr Cardno and fellow director John Ray.

SMART:Scotland grant funding of £84,000 from SE supported the company’s feasibility testing programme.

SE head of low carbon transition Andy McDonald said: “Evidence from industry reports highlight the decommissioning market is growing, especially as more focus is spent on energy transition activities and less on drilling new wells.

“This creates opportunities for companies like Clearwell Technology to provide decommissioning technology that will help aid the wider global energy transition.

“It is fantastic to see a company from Aberdeenshire take forward this innovation.

“Projects like this highlight the collaborative approach to delivering net-zero solutions taking place here in Scotland.”

Scottish Enterprise head of low carbon transition Andy McDonald.

According to a Decom Insights report from trade body Offshore Energies UK, the decommissioning market is currently around 12% of UK offshore industry expenditure.

It is estimated more than £16 billion will be spent on decom projects over the next decade, with around 4,000 wells likely to be decommissioned.

The North Sea Transition Deal set out the offshore oil and gas sector’s decommissioning supply chain target to ensure 50% local content around projects.

