Government-backed scheme helping to grow new generation of north and north-east business leaders

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has reported a “fantastic” response from local firms to a new UK Government scheme aimed at boosting the productivity and future growth of the country’s business community.

The Help to Grow: Management programme offers bosses 50 hours of leadership and management training in a 12-week period.

And it could not have come at a better time for Scottish companies, as the economic outlook at home and abroad looks very challenging.

Help to Grow is backed by £220 million of government funding, which covers 90% of the costs involved.

This means that, for £750, people running companies can benefit from one-to-one support from a mentor, access to a network of like-minded business leaders and a bespoke growth plan to help their firm reach its full potential.

The government says the initiative offers development opportunities for leaders and their staff, boosting productivity and growing their companies – which can lead to more high-skill, high-wage jobs.

RGU is the only university delivering Help to Grow in Dundee, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands and Islands.

The first cohort started in January and was successfully completed by 16 firms from the north-east. There will be a second group starting in September for 25 people.

It is hoped the programme will expand to run three times a year, supporting more than 75 local firms annually to develop their growth plans.

‘Great opportunity’

Heading up the scheme at RGU is senior lecturer David Gibbons-Wood, an economist who focuses on labour-market issues and workforce development.

Mr Gibbons-Wood said: “Help to Grow is a great opportunity for the region and local business to access world-class business education that we typically deliver on our MBA programmes at RGU.

“It is a pleasure to bring the skills and experience from RGU’s Aberdeen Business School (ABS) into the community. The programme is open to any business trading a year with between five and 249 employees.

“Participants join other senior leaders in activities including expert-led webinars, case studies and peer-to-peer networking. They are also mentored by high-profile industry experts who will be matched based on particular business needs.”

Help to Grow is supported at RGU by a facilitator, Moira Bailey, who has worked at ABS for many years, and subject experts.

Mr Gibbons-Wood added: “These experts are incredibly highly-experienced. For example, Bill Johnston, who teaches operations on the programme, worked at BP for 38 years.

“The response from those who have been on the programme and worked with our mentors has been fantastic. I have been really pleased firms have been able to mix running a business with learning and family life.

“This is perhaps due to the high number of online webinars, where scheme participants get the opportunity to chat new ideas through with mentors who bring years of experience into the firms.”

The senior lecturer said the initiative was not just a growth programme but so much more.

By the end of the programme business leaders will have developed a growth plan to help them guide their venture to release its potential, whatever the headwinds might be.”

He continued: “It is about being more productive, making profit, reducing costs and environmental impact, being more innovative and building your networks.

“Businesses are going through a difficult time just now, what with soaring inflation and costs rocketing on so many fronts.

“Help to Grow has an in-depth curriculum which will support participants to build their capabilities in leadership, innovation, digital adoption, employee engagement, marketing, responsible business and financial management.

“By the end of the programme business leaders will have developed a growth plan to help them guide their venture to release its potential, whatever the headwinds might be.”

According to small business minister Paul Scully, business leaders are regularly feeding back how much they benefit from Help to Grow both personally, and in the results they see in their companies and from their staff.

Mr Scully added: “Courses have been running at business schools across the UK since June 2021. Feedback on the training has been excellent, with business leaders reporting they benefit from greater confidence in leading and managing their businesses as a result of their participation.”