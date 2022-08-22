Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation

By Liam Kerr
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.

“Bills rise higher every day, we receive much lower pay”.

News that high inflation has driven the fastest fall in real pay on record brings to mind this lyric from arguably one of the greatest rap/hip-hop songs ever written.

Is it possible Darryl McDaniels and the Run-DMC crew time-travelled from 1983 to this month for inspiration for their later remixed hit debut single It’s Like That?

Unlikely, although we can’t rule it out – cue the X-Files theme tune – but in reality rising prices are nothing new.

At the time the song was written, the 10-year average rate of inflation in the UK was a hefty 13.6%.

The Freddo measure of inflation

When presenting at financial planning workshops, my go-to consumer good to explain inflation is the humble Freddo chocolate bar.

It’s sad to think those born after the late 1990s – Gen-Z – will never have experienced a 10p Freddo.

Some of the world’s smartest economic minds have predicted we’ll be paying 36p for one by 2030.

Do you remember when a Freddo bar cost only 10p?

In the right dosage, price inflation is a good thing. In normal circumstances, when prices are going up, people want to buy now rather than pay more later – which increases short-term demand.

With higher demand, stores sell more and factories produce more, boosting economic growth.

Deflation, where prices fall, has the opposite effect and consumers wait for prices to drop further before buying, slowing economic growth.

In general, wage increases have kept pace with inflation over the long run.

Household finances under strain

But, as we’re seeing in the current cost-of living-crisis, high levels of inflation put a strain on household finances, particularly where employers are unable to increase wages at the same rate.

The emergence from Covid lockdowns and the outbreak of war in eastern Europe has driven prices up, while stifling economic growth.

Unfortunately, I can’t tell you with any degree of accuracy how or when the UK will emerge from this crisis.

But I certainly take comfort from the fact there have been similar periods of price volatility throughout the decades, with different drivers each time.

Some people reading this will remember inflation hitting 25% in the 1970s, when oil prices trebled.

Thankfully, such times, though undeniably tough to live through, don’t last forever.

Periods of economic uncertainty are nothing new and are a fact of life, and as the old proverb goes: “It’s like that, and that’s the way it is.”

Liam Kerr is a chartered financial planner with Carbon Financial Partners in Aberdeen.

