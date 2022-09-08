Private equity investor takes full control at north-east subsea firm Rovop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Private equity investor takes full control at north-east subsea firm Rovop

By Keith Findlay
September 8, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 2:36 pm
Post Thumbnail

Private equity firm Bluewater has taken full ownership of Aberdeenshire subsea robotics company Rovop.

But it will be business as usual at Rovop, which is headquartered in Westhill, after investor BGF sold its seven-year-old stake to London-based Bluewater for an undisclosed sum.

Rovop chief executive Neil Potter said the BGF-Bluewater deal “does not, in any way, impact the day-to-day activities of the business”.

There is “zero impact on the workforce”, he added.

Rovop employs 250 people worldwide

Founded in 2011, Rovop specialises in underwater robotics and operates in the oil and gas, offshore wind and utilities industries globally.

In its accounts for the 18-months to March 31 2021, the subsea services firm reported a narrowing of pre-tax losses to £9.5 million from £22.6m in the previous 12 months.

Revenue grew to £46.6m in the latest period, up £36m previously.

The company employs about 250 people in operations spanning Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

An onshore team of around 70 workers supports an offshore team of about 180.

Rovop deploys subsea technology off the coast of Germany.<br />Rovop

Mr Potter said the workforce was building up steadily, reflecting activity levels and new contracts.

He added: “It has been a positive couple of years for Rovop and during this period the growth support from our investors has been of significant benefit.

“Looking forward, aligned with the positive trajectory of the sector, we have strong utilisation, growing backlog and a number of key established relationships – which positions Rovop well as we head into 2023.”

It has been a positive couple of years for Rovop.

Neil Potter, chief executive, Rovop.

Bank-backed BGF – formerly the Business Growth Fund – invested £10m in Rovop in 2015.

The cash injection helped the firm pay off the £5m it was lent in 2012 by the Scottish Loan Fund, which was set up by the Scottish Government to support firms having difficulty accessing traditional bank finance.

BGF and Bluewater sank a further £56m into the business in 2017.

Rovop completed a refinancing in July 2020, comprising a cash injection of £5m from Bluewater and BGF, alongside a “major secured creditor”, as well as debt restructuring to stabilise the business.

Seven-year itch

Commenting on the stake sale to Bluewater, BGF investor Richard Pugh said: “This marks the end of a seven-year partnership with Rovop and its management team.

“BGF supported the investment in new equipment and technology, in a world-class training facility, and in new facilities in the Middle East and America.

“These developments were also supported by further investment from Bluewater in 2017.”

Richard Pugh.

Mr Pugh added: “We have worked together to grow the business and position it as a leading global provider of subsea services across both oil and gas and renewables markets.

“We wish Rovop’s management and Bluewater every success as they continue this investment programme.”

Tags

Conversation

