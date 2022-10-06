Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work

By Keith Findlay
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.

Projects far from its home city are helping developer Drum Property Group, of Aberdeen, grow profits, the firm has revealed.

Drum, whose past projects include Granite City business park Prime Four, said its 2021 profits cane in at £11.2 million, up from £1.4m the year before, on turnover of £114m.

The company said it was currently working on “transformational” development projects throughout the UK, across the residential, leisure and business space sectors.

The group has significant cash reserves – ensuring we are well-placed to continue the expansion of our geographical footprint.”

Stuart Oag, finance director, Drum Property Group.

Drum added it had completed construction of the new “state-of-the-art” campus for banking giant Barclays in Glasgow during 2021.

The firm has also recently completed a 324-flat development at Legal & General (L&G)’s Buchanan Wharf development in Scotland’s largest city.

Construction of the final building on the same award-winning scheme – a new 75,000sq ft office for The Student Loan Company – is scheduled to end in 2023.

Drum’s residential-led regeneration project at Candleriggs Square in Glasgow is continuing apace.

It includes the construction of Scotland’s largest site for hospitality company The Student Hotel, due to complete in mid-2023.

There are another 346 flats for L&G scheduled to be delivered in early 2024.

Drum is also delivering residential schemes in Finnieston, Glasgow, and Leith Walk in Edinburgh.

In addition, it is in the early stages of planning for the western expansion of the capital city at its West Town development in Edinburgh.

‘Transformative’ projects

Drum group finance director Stuart Oag said: “We are pleased with the ongoing performance of our businesses during 2021.

“The transformative strategic development projects assembled in previous years are at various stages of preparation, construction and completion following significant occupier activity in a challenging market and will deliver revenues during the next five-year period.”

Stuart Oag, of Drum Property Group.

Mr Oag added: “The group currently has low levels of debt and has secured facilities to complete the pipeline of work in progress.

“In addition, the group has significant cash reserves – ensuring we are well-placed to continue the expansion of our geographical footprint and take advantage of new opportunities throughout the UK.”

Drum is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPG Holdco, a company incorporated in March 2020 by owner and managing director Graeme Bone.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world's five…
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Coffee lessons for pupils all-important for Aberdeen firm Caber
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Whisky firm William Grant toasts leap in sales despite export challenges

Most Read

1
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons
Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Editor's Picks