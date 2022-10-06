Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Projects far from its home city are helping developer Drum Property Group, of Aberdeen, grow profits, the firm has revealed.

Drum, whose past projects include Granite City business park Prime Four, said its 2021 profits cane in at £11.2 million, up from £1.4m the year before, on turnover of £114m.

The company said it was currently working on “transformational” development projects throughout the UK, across the residential, leisure and business space sectors.

The group has significant cash reserves – ensuring we are well-placed to continue the expansion of our geographical footprint.” Stuart Oag, finance director, Drum Property Group.

Drum added it had completed construction of the new “state-of-the-art” campus for banking giant Barclays in Glasgow during 2021.

The firm has also recently completed a 324-flat development at Legal & General (L&G)’s Buchanan Wharf development in Scotland’s largest city.

Construction of the final building on the same award-winning scheme – a new 75,000sq ft office for The Student Loan Company – is scheduled to end in 2023.

We recently opened our state-of-the-art campus in Glasgow – click through to find out seven interesting facts about our brand new site. pic.twitter.com/zYzuYOqWag — Barclays Bank (@Barclays) November 5, 2021

Drum’s residential-led regeneration project at Candleriggs Square in Glasgow is continuing apace.

It includes the construction of Scotland’s largest site for hospitality company The Student Hotel, due to complete in mid-2023.

There are another 346 flats for L&G scheduled to be delivered in early 2024.

Drum is also delivering residential schemes in Finnieston, Glasgow, and Leith Walk in Edinburgh.

In addition, it is in the early stages of planning for the western expansion of the capital city at its West Town development in Edinburgh.

‘Transformative’ projects

Drum group finance director Stuart Oag said: “We are pleased with the ongoing performance of our businesses during 2021.

“The transformative strategic development projects assembled in previous years are at various stages of preparation, construction and completion following significant occupier activity in a challenging market and will deliver revenues during the next five-year period.”

Mr Oag added: “The group currently has low levels of debt and has secured facilities to complete the pipeline of work in progress.

“In addition, the group has significant cash reserves – ensuring we are well-placed to continue the expansion of our geographical footprint and take advantage of new opportunities throughout the UK.”

Drum is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPG Holdco, a company incorporated in March 2020 by owner and managing director Graeme Bone.