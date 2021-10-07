Commercial property: Drum active on many fronts after profitable year

Drum Property Group has reported a profitable year’s trading during the 12 months to December 31 2020.

The Aberdeen firm’s surplus came in at £1.4 million.

Drum is currently working on large-scale development projects throughout the UK across the residential, leisure and business space sectors.

These include the firm completing construction of a modern new art campus headquarters for Barclays and 324 apartments for L&G at its Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.

It was recently announced the Student Loans Company had signed a 20-year lease deal for a new 75,000sq ft office at Buchanan Wharf, which will be the final building on the award-winning scheme.

In September, Drum announced the start of construction of Scotland’s largest hotel – The Student Hotel – at Candleriggs Square in Glasgow.

It also completed 108 flats at its G3 Square development in the Finnieston area of Scotland’s largest city.

Drum is also on site at its mixed-use scheme on Leith Walk in Edinburgh, and has live planning applications at Pacific Quay in Glasgow and Inverness.

In addition, it has assembled several key strategic sites in Edinburgh and the north-east for future development.

Finance director Stuart Oag said: “We are pleased with the ongoing performance of our businesses during 2020.

“The major strategic mixed-use development projects assembled in previous years are at various stages of construction and completion, and on track to deliver significant profitability during the next three-year period.

“The scale of the projects under way and new activity coming on stream endorse our decision to expand throughout the regions.

“With the pipeline of opportunities we have in place, we are confident of continued success and growth for the group.”

Drum is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPG Holdco, a company incorporated in March 2020 by owner and managing director Graeme Bone.