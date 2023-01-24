£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco

By Keith Findlay
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:59 pm
l-r Petrasco team members Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at last year's Adipec oil and gas exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi. Image: Petrasco
l-r Petrasco team members Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at last year's Adipec oil and gas exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi. Image: Petrasco

Bosses at Aberdeen energy services firm Petrasco are celebrating another lucrative Middle East deal, this time worth more than £1 million, 20 years after launching a base in Dubai.

The company has been awarded the “multi-year” contract by Dubai Petroleum Establishment, which is responsible for managing the emirate’s offshore oil assets.

Collaboration ‘critical’

Petrasco managing director Kevin Buchan said the Dyce-based firm’s management team was looking forward to “developing a productive working relationship over the weeks and months ahead”.

He added: “We firmly believe our company’s commitment to working in collaboration with our clients to provide added value and innovative solutions has been critical in our ability to attract and retain leading businesses, particularly in the buoyant and highly competitive Middle East energy market.”

Petrasco MD Kevin Buchan

Petrasco established its Dubai operation in 2003 and, following continued growth, commissioned the building of an oilfield logistics “hub”, which was completed in 2010.

The facility includes offices and warehouse space, as well as yard and storage areas over hundreds of thousands of square feet within the Jebel Ali Free Zone, in western Dubai.

Petrasco’s latest contract will see it deliver global logistics support for five offshore fields, an onshore gasfield, pipelines, and support services.

The work will be supported by the company’s offices in Aberdeen and Houston, in the US, as well as Sharjah-headquartered strategic partner Middle East Tubular Services.

More about Petrasco

Petrasco was founded in 1974 as an international freight forwarder specialising in serving the energy industry.

It is part of Glasgow-based Denholm Energy Services,  formerly Denholm Oilfield Services, which has operations in the Caspian, Middle East and US, as well as the UK.

Petrasco was also previously part of family owned J & J Denholm, which in 2015 spun off its oilfield services division to focus on other more “traditional” activities – such as seafood processing, shipping and logistics.

As well as Petrasco, which is among the finalists for the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards, the oilfield services division included Inverurie-based Denholm MacNamee and Aberdeen firm Denholm Valvecare.

