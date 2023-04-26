Aberdeen cyber security firm cashing in on boom times for Scottish tech sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen cyber security firm cashing in on boom times for Scottish tech sector

Demand from overseas is driving recruitment industry-wide

l-r Former Police Scotland chief inspector Irene Coyle, now chief operating officer of OSP Cyber Academy, and Thomas McCarthy, the Aberdeen firm's managing director. Image: OSP Cyber Academy
l-r Former Police Scotland chief inspector Irene Coyle, now chief operating officer of OSP Cyber Academy, and Thomas McCarthy, the Aberdeen firm's managing director. Image: OSP Cyber Academy
By Keith Findlay

Technology entrepreneur Thomas McCarthy expects to recruit another three people at his Aberdeen firm this year and more in 2024 amid growing demand for its expertise.

His company, OSP Cyber Academy, is in expansion mode on the back of two projects in Bahrain.

Mr McCarthy, 61, is eyeing more new business opportunities across the Middle East.

These are very exciting times if you work in the digital arena, especially within the cyber security sector.”

Thomas McCarthy, managing director OSP Cyber Academy.

OSP specialises in cyber security and data protection training.

Its bullish outlook reflects generally good times for information technology businesses throughout Scotland.

New survey findings from trade body ScotlandIS reveal a steadying financial position, an increasingly international outlook and plans for a major jobs drive across the sector.

‘Exciting times’

Mr McCarthy, who launched OSP Cyber Academy six years ago, said: “These are very exciting times if you work in the digital arena, especially within the cyber security sector.

“Last December OSP was invited to join a delegation of Scottish companies visiting and exhibiting at the Arab International Cyber Summit in Bahrain.

“Over the duration of the three-day event OSP was inundated with inquiries at all levels.”

OSP was also represented at the GISEC Cyber Summit, hosted by the United Arab Emirates Cyber Security Council, in Dubai.

Mr McCarthy added “There are huge opportunities for Scottish companies with expertise to provide in many of the Middle East countries we have visited.

“Such is the demand for expertise, OSP and Robert Gordon University (RGU) are hosting an International Cyber Security Summit at RGU in August this year

“This is an exciting time in our growth plan and one we are making every effort to deliver on.”

Recruitment drive

Reporting its latest Scottish Technology Industry Survey findings, ScotlandIS said the sector is poised for a major recruitment drive as increased exports fuel growing sales.

In the coming year, more than four-fifths (83%) of companies surveyed expect to increase their headcounts – up seven percentage points on last year (76%).

None anticipate cutting jobs, while nearly two in three (63%) of the new jobs created are expected to be sourced in Scotland.

The technology sector already employs more than 80,000 people in Scotland, and 15,600 new digital technology jobs are created annually.

Overall, UK tech job vacancies increased by 30% last year, compared to 2021, reaching 77,000 in February.

One of the factors driving the jobs boost is demand for services internationally.

The ScotlandIS survey found the number of technology companies planning to or already exporting is at its highest level (87%) since the Covid-19 pandemic. This reverses a decline in exports from last year.

North America and Europe remain the top two export markets for Scottish tech businesses outside of the rest of the UK.

Skills shortage warning

But ScotlandIS chief executive Karen Meechan warned: “The skills shortage has long been a challenge for the Scottish tech sector and is now mission critical.

“If we cannot fill vacancies and source talented people, the potential for growth will be stymied.

“The Scottish economy can ill afford to let growth and opportunity slip through its hands, when so many other sectors are struggling.”

Karen Meechan, chief executive of ScotlandIS. Image: Grayling

Ms Meechan added: “A very positive outcome from this year’s survey is the way in which our tech sector has stabilised.

“Huge change was needed to cope with the ebbs and flows of the pandemic era, and that has now settled into more predictable and sustainable growth.

“Not only are more companies recording seven-figure turnovers, but more and more are also seeking to export their services outside of Scotland.

“The tech sector needs to export to grow so this is an encouraging sign for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Local Business

EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip
EnerQuip toasts 'exceptionally busy' Q1 as contracts up by a quarter
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Don't kill the golden goose': Inverness councillor warns against NC500 apathy
PureGym has announced plans to open a branch in Elgin. Image: Shutterstock
Pure Gym in Elgin could be open by early next year
Argyll Hotel in Oban. Image: Stock.
Plan approved for former Argyll Hotel site on Oban's Esplanade
l-r Scottish National Investment Bank investment director Robin Tayal and Verlume chief executive Richard Knox. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
£7 million-plus boost for Aberdeen firm Verlume
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5 million innovation centre in Inverness
Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Serica Energy workers Alan Dalgarno and Brian Langton. Image: Serica Energy
Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands…

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]