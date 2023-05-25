New acquisition doubles client roster at Aberdeen lettings firm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parkhill Property Leasing (PPL), of Aberdeen, has doubled its client tally overnight after swooping for the residential rentals arm of law firm Ledingham Chalmers.

The “six-figure” sum acquisition has also added new staff to PPL’s headcount.

Two employees from Granite City-based Ledingham Chalmers are making the move to PPL’s office on Rosemount Place, taking the total headcount there to 12.

And the lettings firm, part of Parkhill Properties, expects to take on three more staff as a result of the extra work generated.

North-east growth mission

Parkhill Properties leasing director Chloe Baxter aims to ensure a smooth transition for landlords and tenants affected by the change.

Ms Baxter said: “The acquisition of Ledingham Chalmers’ residential rentals business forms part of our long-term growth strategy as we continue to focus on building a larger client base throughout the north-east.

“We have built a strong client base, while maintaining an excellent reputation for quality service – treating every property in our portfolio as if it were our own.”

We hope this investment will position Parkhill Properties as one of the leading, locally owned, independent leasing agencies in Aberdeen.” Chloe Baxter, Parkhill Property Leasing

She added: “This deal will allow us to continue to strengthen and develop our service with a view to further growth in future.

“We hope this investment will position Parkhill Properties as one of the leading, locally owned, independent leasing agencies in Aberdeen.”

Ledingham Chalmers managing partner Jennifer Young said: “We carefully considered the decision to transfer this long-standing part of our residential property offering.

“We’ve known Parkhill Properties for several years, and are confident our former landlord clients and their tenants are in safe hands.

“Meanwhile we’ll continue to focus on sustainable growth for our firm, including our estate agency practice, which is one of Aberdeen’s largest in terms of number and value of properties sold.”

PPL has managed rental properties in and around Aberdeen since 2005.

Its parent company was launched in 2005, and is jointly owned by Craig Durward and David Souden.