Jimmy Buchan’s Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards

Jimmy Buchan’s Amity Fish Company is rubbing shoulders with top businesses across the UK as a finalist in the British Business Awards 2023.

Peterhead-based Amity is one of 10 firms shortlisted in the category for micro-businesses.

Winners across all eight categories will be announced at a lavish ceremony at the British Museum in London on October 4.

‘Surprised and delighted’

Mr Buchan, a former fishing skipper and star of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series, said he his small team at Amity were “surprised and delighted” to be shortlisted.

He added: “This national recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, who have consistently strived to deliver the finest seafood to our customers while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and quality – and all through a period of huge change as we relocated to our larger unit at Seagate, Peterhead.”

Amity’s year of business growth

The British Business Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of small and medium-sized businesses across all industries.

Amity has reached the finals after a year of business growth and physical expansion.

The company recently opened a new shop, which, has been described as a “seafood lover’s paradise”, offering a range of fresh fish and frozen seafood delicacies.

Two part-time jobs were created with the launch of Amity Seafood Larder and these were expected to eventually become full-time roles.

Amity also delivers seafood direct to homes and businesses throughout the UK from its base in Europe’s largest white-fish port.

The company was crowned overall winner at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB’s) Celebrating Small Business Awards last year.

FSB said its ingenuity and resilience had impressed the judges after it switched from exclusively supplying restaurants and the hospitality trade to delivering seafood products directly to people in their homes during the pandemic.

Amity also won the FSB’s top gong for digital/ecommerce business of the year.