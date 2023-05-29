New Amity Fish Company shop opens at Peterhead harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Amity Fish Company shop opens at Peterhead harbour

It has been described as a 'seafood lover's paradise' due to its range of produce.

By Kelly Wilson
Amity Fish Company has opened a new shop based at Peterhead harbour. Image Amity Fish Co.
Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company has opened its first shop in the town.

The store, Amity Seafood Larder, has been described as a “seafood lover’s paradise”, offering a range of fresh fish and frozen seafood delicacies.

Two new part-time jobs have been created and they are anticipated to become full-time roles when footfall increases.

Customers who visit the shop, based at the harbour, can choose from an extensive range of seafood, from popular favourites such as fresh haddock and lemon sole, to luxury produce such as lobster and langoustines.

Amity Fish Company in Peterhead founded almost two decades ago

Amity Fish Company was founded by former fishing skipper and managing director Jimmy Buchan nearly two decades ago.

Mr Buchan said: “Our vision for the new shop is to create easy access to premium, responsibly sourced fish and seafood in the town.

Jimmy Buchan, founder and managing director of Amity Fish Co. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“We take pride in delivering the best available catch to homes and businesses across the UK, and this new store at the heart of the harbour allows us to take our commitment to quality and sustainability to new heights.

“We can now invite locals and visitors alike in to view our products with their own eyes before buying. For years we have been asked if we have a shop to browse and now the answer is, yes we do!”

Local produce available

In addition to the wide selection of fish and seafood, the shop also features a well-stocked pantry of complementary items, including spices, specialty sauces and fresh produce from a range of local producers.

A selection of other produce available at the new shop. Image: Amity Fish Co.

Staff will also be on hand to provide recommendations, cooking tips, and recipe ideas for customers.

Those shopping in store or opting to click and collect their order will receive a 15% discount.

Located at Seagate, next to Amity’s existing unit it is open weekdays 9am -5pm and Saturdays 9am – noon.

Amity Fish Company was crowned overall winner at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards last year.

