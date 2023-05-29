New Amity Fish Company shop opens at Peterhead harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company has opened its first shop in the town.

The store, Amity Seafood Larder, has been described as a “seafood lover’s paradise”, offering a range of fresh fish and frozen seafood delicacies.

Two new part-time jobs have been created and they are anticipated to become full-time roles when footfall increases.

Customers who visit the shop, based at the harbour, can choose from an extensive range of seafood, from popular favourites such as fresh haddock and lemon sole, to luxury produce such as lobster and langoustines.

Amity Fish Company in Peterhead founded almost two decades ago

Amity Fish Company was founded by former fishing skipper and managing director Jimmy Buchan nearly two decades ago.

Mr Buchan said: “Our vision for the new shop is to create easy access to premium, responsibly sourced fish and seafood in the town.

“We take pride in delivering the best available catch to homes and businesses across the UK, and this new store at the heart of the harbour allows us to take our commitment to quality and sustainability to new heights.

“We can now invite locals and visitors alike in to view our products with their own eyes before buying. For years we have been asked if we have a shop to browse and now the answer is, yes we do!”

Local produce available

In addition to the wide selection of fish and seafood, the shop also features a well-stocked pantry of complementary items, including spices, specialty sauces and fresh produce from a range of local producers.

Staff will also be on hand to provide recommendations, cooking tips, and recipe ideas for customers.

Those shopping in store or opting to click and collect their order will receive a 15% discount.

Located at Seagate, next to Amity’s existing unit it is open weekdays 9am -5pm and Saturdays 9am – noon.

Amity Fish Company was crowned overall winner at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards last year.