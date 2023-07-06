Horse riding accident sees Aberdeenshire woman take to the hills as life coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Horse riding accident sees Aberdeenshire woman take to the hills as life coach

From a traumatic accident to helping people with their mental health, Gillian Fowler believes it's never too late to flourish.

By Ellie House
Gillian Fowler launched Usana Mindset in a bid to help people take control during tricky periods of their life. Image supplied by Gillian Fowler / Usana Mindset
Gillian Fowler launched Usana Mindset in a bid to help people take control during tricky periods of their life. Image supplied by Gillian Fowler / Usana Mindset

Gillian Fowler is a firm believer in empowerment, after her own experiences saw her life change overnight.

She has previously spoken out after breaking her back in a horse riding injury in 2008, and went on to undergo numerous painful surgeries.

But despite the many challenges, Gillian is now thriving and has been coaching others on how to flourish no matter what life throws at them.

Gillian Fowler believes nature offers the chance for people to switch off from technology. Image supplied by Gillian Fowler/Usana Mindset

Having been mentoring and coaching for some years, she now helps people from around the world to lean in to the power of the mind.

Alongside numerous other projects, she also offers Walk & Talk.

The initiative has proved hugely popular, and does exactly what the tagline would suggest.

From shorter days of Clachnaben and Kerloch to longer hillwalks of  Bynack More and Lairig Ghru, people can take part in one to one or group walk experiences, with the outings taking place across Aberdeenshire, Cairngorms and the Angus Hills.

The concept allows people to work through what’s on their mind, whilst enjoying the stunning countryside.

We caught up with Gillian who is based in Aberdeenshire and found out why mindset, is in fact everything.

Finding hope

Gillian turned to nature following her accident, and was finally able to go hillwalking six years on.

It’s not just good old fashioned determination which has propelled her thus far, and she believes that post pandemic, her services are even more in demand.

“Life changed instantly and quite dramatically for some people,” said Gillian.

“The isolation alone was very detrimental to people’s health because we are social beings.

“Mentoring and coaching can be a a way of overcoming anything which has given your confidence a knock.

Gillian offers walk and talk experiences all year round. Image supplied by Gillian Fowler/ Usana Mindset.

“Even in the darkest of times, I believe there can be a glimmer of light.

“There is always a way forward.”

Gillian decided to call her business Usana Mindset,  with ‘Usana’ being a South African word to mean fresh chapter, move forward.

“It’s a fresh start, drawing a line in the sand,” she said.

“My job as a transformational and mindset coach, is to help people use their mind in a way which is healthier and kinder to themselves.

“It’s not to say that we don’t have challenges in life, but you don’t need to stay stuck in that place.

“We have a choice in how to manage those those situations.”

Earning trust

Gillian offers in-person and online coaching to people from a wide variety of backgrounds, with personal, executive and corporate coaching all on offer.

“I offer fortnightly sessions over teams or zoom where you can speak about things privately, as sitting face to face can be daunting,” said Gillian.

“It’s really quite humbling, it’s a position of privilege to enter someone’s world.

Gillian started life coaching following a horse riding accident, and hasn’t looked back. Image by Gillian Fowler/ Usana Mindset

“Often we will be discussing things which they have never mentioned to anyone else before.

“You need to have zones of trust, I think that’s really important.”

Gillian tends to work with clients for a period of six to 12 months, and provides them with the necessary tools so they reach a stage where they no longer need her services.

“It’s about building someone up, equipping them and empowering them to fly off and do brilliant things instead of using me as a crutch,” she said.

“My whole ethos is empowerment.

“I help people to find clarity, confidence and knowledge so they can make fundamental changes and know where they are going.”

Power of nature

When it comes to Walk and Talk, the initiative sees Gillian escape to the countryside on a weekly basis whether in groups or private outings.

“It has been very popular and most of my walks are always fully booked,” she said.

“Everyone gets a chance to have some one to one time with me, but it’s done in a subtle way.

Gillian offers numerous experiences, be that one to one or in a group. Image supplied by Gillian Fowler/ Usana Mindset

“People start out as strangers but I always find that in a group experience people will start bonding with one another.

“The experience offers quiet reflection, a chance to walk off whatever is on your mind.

“You can get a different perception when you’re out walking, because you’re away from the general busyness of life.

“There’s no emails, no phone calls.

“It allows you to be fully present.”

Switching off

Indeed, technology can contribute to overall poor wellbeing and mental health.

But by switching off, Gillian believes people can finally breathe and assess what’s important in life.

“I think it’s really important that we allow and enable ourselves to have that time away from technology,” she said.

“Disconnect to reconnect, we’re so connected to technology and daily stress.

“You can literally give yourself the gift of time and return feeling reenergised, it can be very healing and grounding.”

Going forward, Gillian is hopeful that the corporate world will continue to focus on the mental health of employees.

Gilllian works with clients from a wide variety of backgrounds, including corporate. Image supplied by Gillian Fowler/ DC Thomson

“Marketing and communications has been my career for more then 20 years,” she said.

“We all have resilience, but sometimes you can just need that little bit of help.

“There’s still stigma surrounding mental health, despite the fact it is spoken about a lot more.

“Over 50% of my clients are male, and they’re just not talking to their friends about certain issues.

“I think it can be seen as a positive that they’ve recognised they want to make a change.

“Many of my clients are highly driven by nature, but they may not be where they want to be in their career.

“Sometimes it can be about their outlook, and ultimately they leave Usana Mindset feeling more fulfilled.”

More information

To find out more, head to www.usanamindset.com

 

More from Press and Journal

Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast
Aiden Smith admitted taking police on a 90mph high-speed chase in his Mini Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.
90mph crash driver told police upbeat music 'got the better of his emotions'
We chat with Jimmy Buchan on the family business and its next adventure. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Amity Fish on launch of Seafood Larder in Peterhead and inspiring next generation into…
Jimmy Buchan in his shop.
Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
John o' Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent