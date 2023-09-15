Kinlochleven postmaster fears post office ‘unlikely to return’ due to Post Office ‘modernisation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Kinlochleven postmaster fears post office ‘unlikely to return’ due to Post Office ‘modernisation’

Andrew Baxter says the Post Office doesn't want to support "small rural" branches.

By Louise Glen
Kinlochleven Post Office is to close at 4pm today.
Kinlochleven Post Office is to close today at 4pm. Image: Google Street View.

The outgoing postmaster of Kinlochleven Post Office has posted a scathing report on the closure of his business.

Andrew Baxter, who is a former Highland Council councillor, said the post office in the Lochaber village is “unlikely to reopen”.

Mr Baxter has been at the helm of the local business for 17 years. The post office will close at 4pm today and the cash machine will be soon removed.

In his post online, Mr Baxter thanked the business’ loyal customers.

He said: “At 4pm today I will switch off the lights and lock the door of Kinlochleven Post Office one last time.

“It doesn’t seem possible that it’s over 17 years since we took over the post office from John Macgregor.

“So much has changed since then. ”

He continued: “We moved from a tumbledown building that was falling down around us into the vacant Aluminium Story building.

Former Highland councillor Andrew Baxter. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“This allowed visitors to see the exhibition after Highland Council simply closed and forgot all about it. When we arrived there were just the two of us. Now we have a family with both children old enough to be at high school.”

He said the family received a warm welcome in the village, and they will continue to live in the area.

Mr Baxter said: “But Post Office Limited has changed as well. The company doesn’t really want to fund small rural post offices.

“They want them squeezed into the back of a convenience store and pay next to nothing.

‘They’ve had more than five years’ to find a solution

“We were never going to be able to resist their ‘modernisation’ plans in the long term.”

He said that in spite of the post office saying the closure was temporary, he said: “The village post office is unlikely to return.

“We endeavored to find different premises and operators with no real support from Post Office Limited.

“They’ve had more than five years to find another way of delivering post office services.”

Post Office Limited has been invited to comment.

 

