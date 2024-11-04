North-east construction industry stalwart Elaine Donald gets special honour

Elaine Donald, co-founder of Aberdeenshire firm WM Donald, has been honoured for her ‘outstanding contribution’ to the north-east construction industry.

The 68-year-old has more than four decades of service to the sector behind her.

A second-hand excavator, costing £2,000, a typewriter and kitchen table was the start of civil engineering firm WM Donald for Elaine and husband Willie.

Now it has gone on to become one of the most well-known and recognisable firms in the north-east with their vans a regular sight on the roads.

Headquartered in Netherley, near Stonehaven, with more than 240 staff and a turnover of £65m the business has grown remarkably over the years.

Elaine has been described by her colleagues as “the glue that holds all the departments together”.

Great team at WM Donald

Her prestigious accolade came in the construction-focused 2024 Trades Awards, which reached their climax at a dinner and ceremony at Ardoe House Hotel, near Aberdeen, at the weekend.

Elaine becomes only the second female to pick up the award in 12 years.

She said: “I was stunned. It’s great.

“The award isn’t just for me but the company. We have a great team behind us.

“When I heard I’d been described as the glue that holds it all together I found it funny.

“Who would have thought 47 years ago when I sat at my kitchen table with my typewriter that I’d be accepting this award?

“Certainly not me.”

‘Trailblazer for women in a male-dominated industry’

Head judge Kim Woolner said it was an “easy choice” for the judging panel selecting Elaine.

She said: “When we look back at Elaine’s five decades in the industry, it is hard to think of her as anything other than a trailblazer for women in a male-dominated industry.

“Elaine was going toe-to-toe with the best in this male-dominated industry long before equality was a thing.

“She has been, and continues to be, a role model for all young women who want to have a successful career in construction and civil engineering.

“Elaine was also described by her colleagues as “the glue that holds all departments together”.

Host of winners across the north-east

The Trades Awards, now in their 12th year, are organised annually by Aberdeen-based creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill.

Sunday’s ceremony was attended by 350 guests and hosted by TV presenter Chris Harvey.

The event raised more than £4,000 for the STV Appeal, a charity to support children and families affected by poverty in the north-east.

Mike Wilson, Mearns & Gill managing director said: “This year’s Trades Awards have been truly inspiring.

“The diversity and calibre of this year’s finalists and winners highlight the resilience and innovation within the north of Scotland’s construction sector.

“It was a privilege to celebrate the achievements of so many talented individuals and companies who continue to drive the industry forward.”

The Trades Awards 2024 winners are:

Best new business – SJA Property Solutions

Outstanding customer service – PMC Property Management and Lettings

Excellence in health & safety -Glulam Solutions

Sustainability in construction – KR Group

Home/building improvement – Bothy Bar

Embracing diversity and inclusion – Jade MacDonald, Kyle Sutherland Joinery

Apprentice of the year – Amber Kordakis, Barratt Homes

Tradesperson of the year – Alistair Anderson, Anderson Stone

Rising star – Caitlin Bremner, KR Group

Site manager of the year – Brian Gibb, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders

Best small trades business – Glenmoir Construction

Best large business – Goldstar Cleaning Services

Construction project of the year- Chap Group, Tillydrone Housing Programme

Outstanding contribution – Elaine Donald, WM Donald

The awards were supported by Chap Group and WM Donald.