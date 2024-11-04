North-east construction industry stalwart Elaine Donald gets special honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east construction industry stalwart Elaine Donald gets special honour

The 68-year-old has been described as "the glue that holds WM Donald together".

By Kelly Wilson
Elaine Donald was presented with the outstanding contribution award. Image: DC Thomson
Elaine Donald, co-founder of Aberdeenshire firm WM Donald, has been honoured for her ‘outstanding contribution’ to the north-east construction industry.

The 68-year-old has more than four decades of service to the sector behind her.

A second-hand excavator, costing £2,000, a typewriter and kitchen table was the start of civil engineering firm WM Donald for Elaine and husband Willie.

Now it has gone on to become one of the most well-known and recognisable firms in the north-east with their vans a regular sight on the roads.

Headquartered in Netherley, near Stonehaven, with more than 240 staff and a turnover of £65m the business has grown remarkably over the years.

Elaine has been described by her colleagues as “the glue that holds all the departments together”.

Great team at WM Donald

Her prestigious accolade came in the construction-focused 2024 Trades Awards, which reached their climax at a dinner and ceremony at Ardoe House Hotel, near Aberdeen, at the weekend.

Elaine becomes only the second female to pick up the award in 12 years.

She said: “I was stunned. It’s great.

“The award isn’t just for me but the company. We have a great team behind us.

Elaine Donald receiving her award from Chap pre-construction director Andy McNair and TV host Chris Harvey. Image: Mearns & Gill

“When I heard I’d been described as the glue that holds it all together I found it funny.

“Who would have thought 47 years ago when I sat at my kitchen table with my typewriter that I’d be accepting this award?

“Certainly not me.”

‘Trailblazer for women in a male-dominated industry’

Head judge Kim Woolner said it was an “easy choice” for the judging panel selecting Elaine.

She said: “When we look back at Elaine’s five decades in the industry, it is hard to think of her as anything other than a trailblazer for women in a male-dominated industry.

Willie and Elaine Donald started their successful business with a second-hand excavator 47 years ago. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Elaine was going toe-to-toe with the best in this male-dominated industry long before equality was a thing.

“She has been, and continues to be, a role model for all young women who want to have a successful career in construction and civil engineering.

“Elaine was also described by her colleagues as “the glue that holds all departments together”.

Host of winners across the north-east

The Trades Awards, now in their 12th year, are organised annually by Aberdeen-based creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill.

Sunday’s ceremony was attended by 350 guests and hosted by TV presenter Chris Harvey.

The event raised more than £4,000 for the STV Appeal, a charity to support children and families affected by poverty in the north-east.

The Trade Awards 2024 winners. Image: Mearns & Gill

Mike Wilson, Mearns & Gill managing director said: “This year’s Trades Awards have been truly inspiring.

“The diversity and calibre of this year’s finalists and winners highlight the resilience and innovation within the north of Scotland’s construction sector.

“It was a privilege to celebrate the achievements of so many talented individuals and companies who continue to drive the industry forward.”

The Trades Awards 2024 winners are:

  • Best new business – SJA Property Solutions
  • Outstanding customer service – PMC Property Management and Lettings
  • Excellence in health & safety -Glulam Solutions
  • Sustainability in construction – KR Group
  • Home/building improvement – Bothy Bar
  • Embracing diversity and inclusion – Jade MacDonald, Kyle Sutherland Joinery
  • Apprentice of the year – Amber Kordakis, Barratt Homes
  • Tradesperson of the year – Alistair Anderson, Anderson Stone
  • Rising star – Caitlin Bremner, KR Group
  • Site manager of the year – Brian Gibb, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders
  • Best small trades business – Glenmoir Construction
  • Best large business – Goldstar Cleaning Services
  • Construction project of the year- Chap Group, Tillydrone Housing Programme
  • Outstanding contribution – Elaine Donald, WM Donald

The awards were supported by Chap Group and WM Donald.

