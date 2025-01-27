From start-up to £1m turnover in six years for Aberdeen firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

From start-up to £1m turnover in six years for Aberdeen firm

The architectural surveying company has tripled its headcount since opening and is set for a new office.

By Kelly Wilson
Archilink directors Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage. Image: Spey
When Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage first met at university in Aberdeen they had no idea they’d end up running a £1m business.

After years of studying together they launched their architectural surveying firm Archilink.

Now, six years later, the pair are on track to break £1m turnover and open a new office.

The team has also trebled from two to six in the same period.

Alistair has described their business journey as “amazing” as the duo keep breaking milestones.

Archilink record revenue

Archilink, based in the city’s Neo House in Riverside Drive, uses “cutting-edge” technologies to deliver “fast, detailed, data-led” surveys for architects, resulting in 2D and 3D models.

The company believes this allows architects to make quicker and more informed design decisions by reducing the need for repeated site visits, saving both time and resources for clients.

Alistair, 28, said: “We both moved to Aberdeen to study architecture at Robert Gordon’s and met on the first day.

“We’ve been friends ever since.

“In just six years, we’ve increased our revenue to nearly £1 million, our team has grown from two to six people and last year we opened our second office in Glasgow, alongside our original location in Aberdeen.”

Funding boost

In 2018 the pair were given a boost when they received £10,000 through the Sir Ian Wood Accelerator programme and it was followed by £15,000 from Scottish Edge.

Alistair said: “After securing successful grant funding from Sir Ian Wood and Scottish Edge, we quickly gained momentum, reaching a turnover of £125,000 in 2021.

“By the time we graduated we were making just enough money to make it a real job.

“First day after graduation we took the leap and went full-time with the company.

“This year we’re going to break one million pounds so it’s come a long way.

“It’s amazing. I mean we keep sort of having these milestones that we think are totally impossible and we keep going through them.”

Keep hitting milestones

The company currently works with 234 clients on a range of projects, from
residential to large commercial and mixed-use buildings.

Notable projects in Aberdeen includes remodelling the Jamieson & Carry building and six other buildings in Union Street.

The company, which as four employees in Aberdeen, is on track to open a new office in Manchester this year and will be looking to expand its team to eight people.

Alistair said: “With our base in Aberdeen and then Glasgow it made sense to open in Manchester.

“We can cover a large area geographically.

“Everything is going great for us and we keep hitting those milestones. It’s an awesome spot to be in.”

