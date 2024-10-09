Oban inventor set to launch packaging product made from onion skin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Oban inventor set to launch packaging product made from onion skin

The material is said to extend the shelf life of perishables such as fruit and vegetables.

By Kelly Wilson
Renuka Ramanujam from Oban
Renuka Ramanujam is preparing to launch her first product. Image: Louise Glen Date/DC Thomson.

Oban-based Renuka Ramanujam is launching her first packaging product made from onion skin and peelings.

The 30-year-old started her business HUID after becoming more and more conscious of recycling while working in the textiles field.

She has moved into a new lab and office space in Oban’s European Marine Science Park in preparation for bringing her products to market.

Onion skin contains anti-bacterial compounds and has anti-oxidants which slow down the oxygenation process that causes food to go off.

HUID has so far created two prototypes – a cardboard-like material, Pyber, and a flexible film equivalent, Cellofil.

‘HUID’ is Dutch for onion skin

The company name reflects Renuka’s extremely varied background. Dutch by nationality, she grew up in Singapore, has been in the UK for 11 years and her parents are from India.

‘Ui’ is the Dutch word for onion and ‘huid’ means onion skin.

Following the appointment of a chief scientific officer, HUID is preparing to launch Pyber as its first product by the middle of next year.

Paper and packaging made out of onion skin Image: Frame

She said: “Onion skins are nature’s own form of packaging, protecting the onion below from harm and are a plentiful waste source.

“Yet, after speaking to various scientists I realised that no one was using them as a material and spotted a gap in the market for a new variety of eco-friendly packaging”.

Benefit of onions

Renuka is being supported by industry-led body, the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

Onion skins have anti-microbial properties, meaning the packaging could help extend the shelf life of perishable foods.

Renuka Ramanujam at work in her lab. Image: Frame

Producing the eco-packaging involves extracting high-quality cellulose from outer onion skins and combining it with a biopolymer blend.

Polymers are very long chain molecules made from small repeating units – biopolymers are polymers made from natural sources like proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.

HUID is attempting to reduce waste as UK households throw away an estimated 90 billion pieces of plastic packaging annually.

Renuka, who moved to Oban during the pandemic, said: “Working with NMIS and the AMRL has been instrumental in refining our products and gaining the validation we need to show buyers and consumers that the compostable packaging meets the same standards they might expect from single-use plastic or cardboard.”

HUID award winning

The startup recently secured £150,000 in funding from Innovate UK to improve its processing methods and manufacturing as well as £20,000 from The Greenhouse – a climate tech accelerator programme part of The Grantham Institute and Imperial College London.

Last year Renuka scooped one of Innovate UK’s Young Innovator awards winning £5,000 and in 2022 she picked up £10,000 from Scottish Edge.

Aineias Karkasinas, NMIS sustainability engineer, said: “HUID’s creative use of onion skins minimises waste and is a great response to the current market need for sustainable packaging.

“It has been great to support the development of genuinely sustainable solutions and provide HUID with deeper insights into the environmental performance of its materials.”

More from Business

Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign.
Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with…
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre: Inside look at the health of the most popular shopping streets…
A Scottish estate at the heart of rewilding efforts. Image: Oxygen Conservation
Ex-Highlands MSP Peter Peacock calls for nature recovery rethink
Peter Peacock.
Peter Peacock: Rural land strategy needs reality check
Steve Gray & Stuart McLeod, Ventex co-founders, have completed another acquisition. Image: True North
Fast growing Aberdeen venture studio acquires manufacturing firm
A second phase of modern offices are being refurbished. Image: Skylark Public Relations
Aberdeen office provider reveals city centre building now fully let
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness' Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve…
Ailsa Andrews, the first general manager at Port of Inverness. Image: JMC Communications
New Port of Inverness general manager on 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity
Johnny Foxes general manager Tina MacDonald in the popular Inverness bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Johnny Foxes: It's a late-night staple in Inverness - but daytime visitors are fuelling…
Jessica Low
Orcadian Jessica Low met her hubby through Young Farmers

Conversation