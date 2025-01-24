Sir Ian Wood steps down as chairman of Wood Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Sir Ian Wood steps down as chairman of Wood Foundation

After almost two decades he will hand over the role to son Garreth Wood.

By Kelly Wilson
Sir Ian Wood has stepped back as chairman of The Wood Foundation. Image: The Wood Foundation
Sir Ian Wood has stepped back as chairman of The Wood Foundation. Image: The Wood Foundation

Sir Ian Wood has today announced he is stepping down as The Wood Foundation chairman after almost two decades of leadership.

Sir Ian, who founded the charity in 2007, confirmed his son Garreth will now take on the role.

He described it was “an immense privilege” to have led the organisation and “transformed lives”.

The Wood Foundation is a venture philanthropic organisation operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and Scotland.

‘Legacy of positive change’

A key investment in Aberdeen was the development of a seven-storey car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, The Lady Helen Parking Centre.

Reflecting on his time as chairman, Sir Ian said: “It has been an immense privilege to lead this extraordinary organisation and work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals.

“Together, we have transformed lives and built a legacy of positive change that will resonate for generations to come both in the UK and overseas.”

Its initiatives include supporting tea farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa and championing education programmes in Scotland.

The Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) has seen more than £7.6 million granted to charities, thanks to the efforts of more than 350,000 young people.

New leadership

Garreth is currently chairman of Kids Operating Room, a charity that provides life-saving surgeries to children.

Sir Ian expressed his confidence in the transition, saying: “Garreth has a strong proven track record in leading a large international non governmental organisation.

“His experience, values, and dedication make him the ideal person to guide The Wood Foundation’s future.

Garreth Wood & Sir Ian Wood. Image: The Wood Foundation

“I am excited to see how, under his leadership, the Foundation will continue to expand its impact.”

Sir Ian will remain closely connected to the organisation in his new role as founder and president.

He will continue to serve as a trustee, alongside Lady Helen Wood and Graham Good, supporting Garreth and the team in their efforts to build on the foundation’s successes.

Garreth said: “It is an honour to follow in my father’s footsteps as chairman of The Wood Foundation.

“I am inspired by the incredible legacy he has created and look forward to continuing the foundation’s work to empower communities and create sustainable opportunities for those we serve.”

Conversation