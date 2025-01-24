Sir Ian Wood steps down as chairman of Wood Foundation

Sir Ian Wood has today announced he is stepping down as The Wood Foundation chairman after almost two decades of leadership.

Sir Ian, who founded the charity in 2007, confirmed his son Garreth will now take on the role.

He described it was “an immense privilege” to have led the organisation and “transformed lives”.

The Wood Foundation is a venture philanthropic organisation operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and Scotland.

‘Legacy of positive change’

A key investment in Aberdeen was the development of a seven-storey car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, The Lady Helen Parking Centre.

Reflecting on his time as chairman, Sir Ian said: “It has been an immense privilege to lead this extraordinary organisation and work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals.

“Together, we have transformed lives and built a legacy of positive change that will resonate for generations to come both in the UK and overseas.”

Its initiatives include supporting tea farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa and championing education programmes in Scotland.

The Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) has seen more than £7.6 million granted to charities, thanks to the efforts of more than 350,000 young people.

New leadership

Garreth is currently chairman of Kids Operating Room, a charity that provides life-saving surgeries to children.

Sir Ian expressed his confidence in the transition, saying: “Garreth has a strong proven track record in leading a large international non governmental organisation.

“His experience, values, and dedication make him the ideal person to guide The Wood Foundation’s future.

“I am excited to see how, under his leadership, the Foundation will continue to expand its impact.”

Sir Ian will remain closely connected to the organisation in his new role as founder and president.

He will continue to serve as a trustee, alongside Lady Helen Wood and Graham Good, supporting Garreth and the team in their efforts to build on the foundation’s successes.

Garreth said: “It is an honour to follow in my father’s footsteps as chairman of The Wood Foundation.

“I am inspired by the incredible legacy he has created and look forward to continuing the foundation’s work to empower communities and create sustainable opportunities for those we serve.”