Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and gas prices

By Denny Andonova
September 8, 2022, 10:54 am
loganair fuel price

Loganair has announced a drop in ticket prices for shorter flights as part of a new move to address changes in the cost of fuel.

The Scottish airline will adjust their fuel surcharge on every ticket sale according to the length of the travelled route.

The changes will be applied to flights booked from September 9, with all alterations determined by the date of the booking and not the date of travel.

While some charges will remain the same – and some will increase – passengers travelling a shorter distance will benefit from a £2 drop in prices.

This means that people on shorter flights, typically covering lifeline routes to and from the Scottish Islands and the Isle of Man – will pay £1.95 instead of £3.95 per trip.

It comes after Loganair bumped up its fuel surcharges in March, adding an extra £7.90 to all flight tickets, to mitigate the £4.7million impact of rising oil and gas prices.

However, the company will now introduce a new zonal structure to ensure that customers are not unfairly penalised for the actual fuel burn, created along the route.

Zonal structure to ensure fair charges

Under the scheme, passengers travelling between 200 and 300 miles – identified as Zone Two – will pay the current rate of £3.95 each way.

Meanwhile, fuel charges for routes over 300 miles will increase to £5.95.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair chief executive, said: “We are happy to announce that on our key island and local community flying, we’re today halving the fuel surcharge for new bookings – as we promised we would do back when Brent Crude prices remained under $110 for six consecutive weeks.

“However, fuel prices remain highly volatile and a combination of US dollar exchange rates and refinery costs means that we’re paying more for fuel today than we were in March.

“Therefore, it’s only right that we address the balance and as we go into the winter, it is essential that we adjust charges to reflect these costs.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and will keep customers completely updated with any changes.”

