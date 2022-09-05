Key air link to Oslo restored from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key air link to Oslo restored from Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
September 5, 2022, 1:11 pm
l-r Cabin crew member Beverley Law, chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove and first officer Jordan Cameron celebrate the restart of Loganair's flights between Aberdeen and Oslo.
l-r Cabin crew member Beverley Law, chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove and first officer Jordan Cameron celebrate the restart of Loganair's flights between Aberdeen and Oslo.

Scottish airline Loganair has continued its Covid-19 route recovery programme by restoring its flights between Aberdeen and Oslo.

The service restarted this morning and will operate six days a week from Sunday-Friday, with fares starting at £79 one-way.

‘Hugely missed’

Loganair chief operating officer Luke Lovegrove said: “We know it’s been hugely missed by the business community, and are confident it will support growth and strengthen ties between the north-east of Scotland and Norway.”

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said: “We are delighted Loganair has launched this year-round Oslo route and it was great to see the first aircraft take off from our airport.

“Loganair is a valued airline partner, and we warmly welcome this route giving our passengers a chance to visit the Norwegian capital and allow visitors to see what our region has to offer.”

Oslo Opera House.

The service is using Loganair’s 49-seat Embraer 145 Regional Jet aircraft, with weekday flights leaving Aberdeen at 8.30am and arriving in Oslo at 11.05am local time.

Westbound flights leave Oslo at 11.40am local time and arrive in Aberdeen at 12.20pm.

Sunday flights will depart Aberdeen at the later time of 1.30pm and leave Oslo at 4.40pm local time, allowing leisure and business travellers to make the most of their weekend.

Key energy industry route

The route is particularly important for the energy sector, which has business interests in both cities.

Three-fifths (60%) of Norway’s total international exports in 2021 were from the Scandinavian country’s oil and gas sector.

Loganair has also highlights Norway’s appeal as an “ideal location” for an autumn or winter city break.

The Glasgow-based airline added: “Oslo has countless places to explore, from art to architecture to its gripping history.

“Scottish guests can get acquainted with the vibrant nightlife of Oslo, with five-star restaurants and nightclubs, or choose to immerse themselves in culture by visiting the beautiful Oslo Opera House.”

Aberdeen-Oslo is Loganair’s latest international Norwegian connection this year, following the revival of flights from Edinburgh to Bergen and Stavanger in June.

