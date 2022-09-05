Key air link to Oslo restored from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish airline Loganair has continued its Covid-19 route recovery programme by restoring its flights between Aberdeen and Oslo.

The service restarted this morning and will operate six days a week from Sunday-Friday, with fares starting at £79 one-way.

‘Hugely missed’

Loganair chief operating officer Luke Lovegrove said: “We know it’s been hugely missed by the business community, and are confident it will support growth and strengthen ties between the north-east of Scotland and Norway.”

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said: “We are delighted Loganair has launched this year-round Oslo route and it was great to see the first aircraft take off from our airport.

“Loganair is a valued airline partner, and we warmly welcome this route giving our passengers a chance to visit the Norwegian capital and allow visitors to see what our region has to offer.”

The service is using Loganair’s 49-seat Embraer 145 Regional Jet aircraft, with weekday flights leaving Aberdeen at 8.30am and arriving in Oslo at 11.05am local time.

Westbound flights leave Oslo at 11.40am local time and arrive in Aberdeen at 12.20pm.

Sunday flights will depart Aberdeen at the later time of 1.30pm and leave Oslo at 4.40pm local time, allowing leisure and business travellers to make the most of their weekend.

Key energy industry route

The route is particularly important for the energy sector, which has business interests in both cities.

Three-fifths (60%) of Norway’s total international exports in 2021 were from the Scandinavian country’s oil and gas sector.

Loganair has also highlights Norway’s appeal as an “ideal location” for an autumn or winter city break.

The Glasgow-based airline added: “Oslo has countless places to explore, from art to architecture to its gripping history.

“Scottish guests can get acquainted with the vibrant nightlife of Oslo, with five-star restaurants and nightclubs, or choose to immerse themselves in culture by visiting the beautiful Oslo Opera House.”

Aberdeen-Oslo is Loganair’s latest international Norwegian connection this year, following the revival of flights from Edinburgh to Bergen and Stavanger in June.