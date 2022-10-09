Jonny Hayes ’embarrassed’ by Aberdeen’s 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny Hayes ’embarrassed’ by Aberdeen’s 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United

By Sean Wallace
October 9, 2022, 10:30 pm
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes admits he is “embarrassed” at crashing heavily to the Premiership’s bottom club.

In a brutal assessment of a dismal night Hayes says the Dons let the 4,,000 travelling support down in losing 4-0 at Dundee United.

Hayes also accepts the Reds let down manager Jim Goodwin at Tannadice.

Goodwin watched from the stands as he served the first of an eight game ban from the SFA for accusing Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating”.

Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp was in charge in the dugout.

In a straight talking assessment of the humiliating defeat, Hayes insists manager Goodwin’s ban was no excuse for the performance.

Dundee United’s Kieran Freeman closes down Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes

Hayes said: “It feels quite raw but I’m embarrassed at that performance in the first half.

“We let a lot of people down – lastly ourselves.

“Before that, we let a big travelling support down, everybody who supports the football club, the manager… I’m just embarrassed to be honest.

“I can’t put my finger on what went wrong.

“I’ve said before in years gone by that sometimes you get a performance like that out of the blue and you hope it’s out of the blue.

“Nothing goes right for you.

‘Individually and collectively we were poor, really poor.

“I’ve got no excuse or answer for that.

“I feel dejected to be honest.”

Jonny Hayes looks dejected after the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Absence of banned boss no excuse

Pittodrie gaffer Goodwin was serving the first game of his ban.

Goodwin was sanctioned by an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the eight-game ban.

Goodwin was in contact via phone with Sharp and goalkeeper coach Craig Samson throughout the match.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice.

Asked if the absence of Goodwin was a contributing factor in the defeat, Hayes said: “No.

“The manager and his staff did all of the hard work during the week.

“It doesn’t make any difference. The manager still relayed his messages through Sharpy and Craig.

“It’s not an excuse for that performance.

“I’ll watch it back at home and try and put my finger on where it went wrong”

Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.

Two wins in 23 away league games

Defeat at Tannadice continued Aberdeen’s woeful away record in the Premiership.

The Reds have won just twice in the last 23 league games on the road.

Hayes insists the players are aware of that dismal away form but is confident it is not taking a toll psychologically.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

Hayes, 35, hopes the defeat at Tannadice is the lowest depth the Dons will sink.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it’s psychological but we are aware of it.

“It’s going back the last couple of years but this is a new team so last year shouldn’t make a difference.

“We have plenty of new players.

“You could look at it and say we’ve had a good few chances and a good bit of possession,

“Dundee United were clinical.

“I thought they played well as a team so credit to them.

‘It was just one of those nights where they played really well and we were as poor as we can be.

“I really hope as poor as we’ll ever be.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

‘We weren’t positive in possession’

Dundee United are rock bottom of the Premiership table and had not won a league game this season prior to overcoming the Dons.

The Tannadice outfit had only scored four goals in their opening eight Premiership games prior to the New Firm derby.

In contrast the Reds went into the game on a high having swept aside Kilmarnock 4-1 at Pittodrie the previous weekend.

Dundee United’s Tony Watt celebrates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.

Asked if the Dons underestimated Dundee United, Hayes said: “No.

“This happened last year when we went to St Mirren who were bottom of the league and we lost that game.

“I didn’t want to mention that beforehand but it was relevant enough in my mind.

“The pitch (at Tannadice) is tremendous and it’s set up to play nice football.

“We just didn’t do that and we moved the ball too slowly.

“We had a game plan to try and expose Dundee United in the wide areas by getting an overload.

“However we didn’t move the ball fast enough and weren’t positive in possession.

“Individually and collectively we were really poor.”

