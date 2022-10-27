Shareholder boon to ‘raise eyebrows’ as Shell hails ‘robust’ £8.2 billion in profit in latest quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shareholder boon to ‘raise eyebrows’ as Shell hails ‘robust’ £8.2 billion in profit in latest quarter

By Erikka Askeland
October 27, 2022, 7:59 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 9:25 am
Shell boss Ben van Beurden announced the oil and gas giant would increase the amount of cash it gives to shareholders.
Shell boss Ben van Beurden announced the oil and gas giant would increase the amount of cash it gives to shareholders.

Oil giant Shell has revealed another significant set of profits in its most recent quarter as it pledged to up the cash it hands to shareholders.

The firm reported a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion (£8.2bn) – which was slightly lower that the $11.4bn (£9.8bn) reported on the previous three month period, but was higher than the company had expected.

Its adjusted earnings were slightly above the $9 billion average analyst forecast provided by the company.

The oil giant plans to increase the payments it makes to its shareholders in a move that an analyst has said will “raise eyebrows”. In the quarter, total shareholder distributions amounted to $6.8 billion and Shell said it intends to increase dividends 15% in the fourth quarter.

Shell also said it will spend $4 billion on buying back its own shares, which it expects will be completed by the fourth quarter 2022 results announcement.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden, who will step down after nine years at the helm, said: “We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets.

“We continue to strengthen Shell’s portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future.

“At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.”

Mr van Beurden will be succeeded by Wael Sawan, the current head of Shell’s natural gas and low-carbon division.

Stuart Lamont, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Shell’s earnings have eased this quarter, on the back of a more volatile trading environment compared to Q2.

“However, supported by strong cashflow, the company is continuing to reward shareholders with an expected 15% hike to the dividend for the fourth quarter and another share buyback programme worth $4 billion.

“While that is obviously good news for shareholders for now, it may well raise a few eyebrows in the current macro-economic circumstances.”

