Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a report of concern for a child seen in Nairn early this morning.

Officers in Nairn were alerted to the girl, believed to be about eight, who was seen in the Marine Road area of the town at 6.20am.

The youngster had a blonde ponytail and was wearing a pink dress.

Those who may know who this girl is or her whereabouts have been urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0446 of 27 October.

Police in Nairn are investigating a report of concern for a young girl who was seen in the Marine Road area of Nairn around 6.20am today (Thursday, 27 October). She is described as being around eight-years-old, with blonde hair in a ponytail and was wearing a pink dress. pic.twitter.com/c6XU218lRN — Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 27, 2022